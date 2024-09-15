Home
Central Europe Faces Catastrophic Flooding: Emergency Measures and Evacuations Underway

The local mayor of Slobozia Conachi described the situation as “a catastrophe of epic proportions,” with around 700 homes affected.

Central and Eastern Europe are facing severe flooding as torrential rains have swollen rivers and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. The extreme weather event, exacerbated by climate change, has led to significant emergencies across the region.

In Romania, Storm Boris has resulted in four fatalities in the south-eastern region of Galati, where floodwaters inundated homes. The local mayor of Slobozia Conachi described the situation as “a catastrophe of epic proportions,” with around 700 homes affected.

The Czech Republic is also severely impacted, with 51,000 households in the northern regions experiencing power outages, according to CEZ, the Czech power company. Flood barriers have been erected in Prague as a precaution. Additionally, a dam burst in South Bohemia on Saturday, prompting Environment Minister Petr Hladik to advise residents in the worst-hit areas to prepare for evacuation. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue until Tuesday, increasing the risk of flash floods.

In Poland, floodwaters have forced evacuations in Glucholazy, a town near the Czech border, and similar measures are underway in Krakow, the country’s second-largest city. Residents in Glucholazy have been provided with sandbags and pumps to manage the flooding, though local resident Piotr Jakubiec expressed uncertainty about the outcome, noting this as “the second time in my life” he has witnessed such severe flooding.

In Wroclaw, flood safety measures have caused disruptions, with thousands of residents using staircases instead of elevators due to power outages in high-rise buildings. The flooding has also led to the cancellation of football matches in the Czech Republic’s top leagues scheduled for this weekend.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala both highlighted the severe impact of climate change, which is contributing to increased extreme precipitation events across Europe.

