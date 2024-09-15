Home
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

Thirty ambulances and reinforcement medical teams were sent to the scene of the collision in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Al Sharkia governorate.

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

At least two people died and 29 others were injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt, media reports said on Saturday.

Thirty ambulances and reinforcement medical teams were sent to the scene of the collision in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Al Sharkia governorate, Egypt’s Health Ministry said in a statement -Sources

MUST READ: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

Following the accident, the injured people were rushed to Al-Ahrar and Zagazig University hospitals for treatment.

Egypt recorded 2,044 train accidents in 2018 and 1,793 the year before, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), sources said’

In 2002, Egypt recorded one of the deadliest train mishaps after a fire broke out on a passenger train travelling south from Cairo to Luxor which left at least 360 people dead.

READ MORE: Why Has Venezuela Arrested US, Spanish And Czech Citizens?

