Centre Deploys Additional Forces To Manipur Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

The Indian government has deployed 50 more paramilitary companies—about 6,500 personnel—to Manipur in response to the escalating ethnic violence in the region. The death toll in the conflict has surpassed 240 since May, prompting urgent action by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who convened a second emergency meeting in two days to address the crisis in the northeastern state.

This significant reinforcement, added to the 40,000 central security forces already stationed in Manipur, comes amid continuing unrest. On Monday, the body of a 25-year-old woman was discovered in the Barak River in Assam, marking the tragic conclusion to the search for six members of a Meitei family who were abducted on November 11. The violence also claimed another life late on Sunday, when police opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the brutal killings.

During his review meeting, Home Minister Shah assessed the current deployment of paramilitary forces and the actions taken by both police and security personnel to control the violence. Shah instructed the forces to maintain peace and restore order in the region, according to an official familiar with the discussions.

The body of Laishram Heitombi Devi, the last missing member of the Meitei family, was recovered on Monday by fishermen in Lakhipur. This discovery followed the recovery of five other bodies, including two children, over the past week. These deaths are part of a broader wave of violence and retaliatory attacks between the Kuki and Meitei communities, further intensifying the ongoing conflict.