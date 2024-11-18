Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Centre Deploys Additional Forces To Manipur Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

The Indian government has deployed 50 more paramilitary companies—about 6,500 personnel—to Manipur in response to the escalating ethnic violence in the region.

Centre Deploys Additional Forces To Manipur Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

The Indian government has deployed 50 more paramilitary companies—about 6,500 personnel—to Manipur in response to the escalating ethnic violence in the region. The death toll in the conflict has surpassed 240 since May, prompting urgent action by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who convened a second emergency meeting in two days to address the crisis in the northeastern state.

This significant reinforcement, added to the 40,000 central security forces already stationed in Manipur, comes amid continuing unrest. On Monday, the body of a 25-year-old woman was discovered in the Barak River in Assam, marking the tragic conclusion to the search for six members of a Meitei family who were abducted on November 11. The violence also claimed another life late on Sunday, when police opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the brutal killings.

During his review meeting, Home Minister Shah assessed the current deployment of paramilitary forces and the actions taken by both police and security personnel to control the violence. Shah instructed the forces to maintain peace and restore order in the region, according to an official familiar with the discussions.

The body of Laishram Heitombi Devi, the last missing member of the Meitei family, was recovered on Monday by fishermen in Lakhipur. This discovery followed the recovery of five other bodies, including two children, over the past week. These deaths are part of a broader wave of violence and retaliatory attacks between the Kuki and Meitei communities, further intensifying the ongoing conflict.

Filed under

Barak River in Assam Lakhipur manipur violence Meitei family
Advertisement

Also Read

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox