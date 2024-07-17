'Children In America Die Of Gunshot More Than Any Other Reason': Joe Biden Campaigning After Trump's Assassination Bid

President Joe Biden resumed his campaign in Nevada on Tuesday, speaking to a mostly Black audience at the NAACP national convention. This was his first political speech since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In response to the incident, Biden’s campaign has paused ads and attacks against Trump, focusing instead on a message of unity.

“I am all in,” Biden said to the crowd, who responded by chanting “four more years.”

Biden expressed concern for his Republican rival’s safety following the Saturday shooting and stressed the importance of having a serious conversation in the country.

He said, “…Just because we must lower the temperature and our politics is related to violence, it doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth. Who you are, what you’ve done, what you’ll do, that’s fair game. As Harry Truman said, I’ve never delivered giving anyone hell. I just told the truth, and they thought it was hell. Well, here’s the truth about why Donald Trump’s presidency was hell for black Americans…”

The US President says, “…More children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason that is stunning and that is sick and it’s sheer cowardice if we do nothing about it. If you want to stand against violence in America, then join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America… He (Donald Trump) tried to repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance. He had a $2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the super-wealthy, the biggest corporation, and exploded the federal debt larger than anyone the one president has in one term. He left no room for us to do what we should be doing, invested in things that affect people’s lives, like childcare, elder care, and so much more, that grow the economy and help people. This mismanagement of the pandemic was especially devastating to black communities.”

