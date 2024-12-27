China Imposes Sanctions On 7 US Defense Companies Over Taiwan Military Aid

China has imposed sanctions on seven US defense companies in response to the US approving a $571.3 million military aid package to Taiwan. This move escalates tensions between the two countries, as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan and warns of consequences for US support.

In a growing escalation of tensions, China has imposed sanctions on seven US companies following the US’s approval of a $571.3 million military aid package to Taiwan. The move came just days after President Joe Biden authorized the drawdown of defense assistance to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

China Targets US Defense Firms Over Taiwan Support

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against US defense companies Insitu, Hudson Technologies, Saronic Technologies, Aerkomm, and Oceaneering International. In addition, China’s action extends to Raytheon’s subsidiaries in Canada and Australia. The sanctions are a direct response to the US’s continued military support for Taiwan, which China views as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Impact of Sanctions

As part of the sanctions, China will freeze the assets of these companies within its borders and prohibit them from conducting business with Chinese organizations and individuals. This significant measure is aimed at increasing pressure on US defense firms involved in Taiwan-related activities.

US-Taiwan Security Tensions Escalate

The sanctions follow a series of actions that have heightened tensions between the US and China, particularly regarding Taiwan. While the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically, it remains the island’s key ally and largest supplier of weapons. Washington’s recent defense budget proposal for 2025, which includes a security cooperation initiative with Taiwan, further intensifies the friction between the two superpowers.

China’s Firm Stand on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that Washington’s support for Taiwan will only backfire. She stated, “China will continue to take all necessary measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests.” Beijing has conducted several rounds of military drills near Taiwan as part of its strategy to assert control over the region.

This latest round of sanctions follows China’s earlier actions this month, which targeted 13 US companies for selling arms to Taiwan. These sanctions reflect Beijing’s broader strategy to exert economic and political pressure on those perceived to be supporting Taiwan’s military capabilities.