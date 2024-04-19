China Introduces Fresh Cyber Corps Aimed At Winning Wars

In response to heightened tensions with the United States and other regional powers, China has announced the creation of a new military cyber corps aimed at enhancing its capability to “fight and win” wars. The establishment of the Information Support Force was disclosed by defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian on Friday, who emphasized its role in supporting the coordinated development and application of network information systems.

China has been heavily investing billions of dollars into modernizing its armed forces in recent years, reflecting its strategic response to escalating geopolitical tensions. President Xi Jinping has been instrumental in consolidating control over the military since assuming power a decade ago.

The creation of the new cyber force is viewed as a significant strategic move aimed at enhancing China’s modern military force structure. While specific details about its role were not disclosed, Wu underscored its crucial responsibility in promoting high-quality development and enhancing China’s ability to prevail in modern warfare.

President Xi Jinping expressed his approval and congratulated the establishment of the force during a grand ceremony held in Beijing. Footage from the event depicted Xi addressing a group of officers, emphasizing the importance of the force’s founding as a strategic decision to improve China’s military capabilities.

Xi emphasized the need for unwavering obedience to the Communist Party’s command and the implementation of fundamental principles and systems ensuring the party’s absolute leadership over the military.

China’s territorial disputes, including its claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea, remain contentious issues amid its geopolitical maneuvering with regional rivals. The establishment of the new cyber force signifies China’s ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities and assert its strategic interests in the face of escalating tensions and challenges in the region.