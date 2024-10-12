China To Increase Debt Significantly To Stimulate Economy Amid Uncertainty

On Saturday, China's government announced intentions to "significantly increase" debt as part of a strategy to revive its struggling economy. However, the lack of specific details regarding the size of the stimulus package has left investors uncertain about the sustainability of the recent stock market rally.

On Saturday, China’s government announced intentions to “significantly increase” debt as part of a strategy to revive its struggling economy. However, the lack of specific details regarding the size of the stimulus package has left investors uncertain about the sustainability of the recent stock market rally.

Key Measures Announced

Finance Minister Lan Foan outlined several initiatives aimed at addressing pressing economic challenges, including aiding local governments with their debt issues, providing subsidies for low-income citizens, supporting the property market, and bolstering state banks’ capital reserves. These measures have been widely anticipated by investors as critical steps for stimulating growth amid declining consumer confidence and a downturn in the property sector.

Investors Await Clarity

Despite the government’s promises, the absence of a concrete dollar figure for the stimulus package has raised concerns. Analysts predict that investors will continue to feel anxious until the next session of China’s legislature convenes to approve any additional debt issuance. While the date for this meeting is still pending, it is expected to occur in the coming weeks.

Market Reactions and Expectations

The recent press conference has drawn mixed reactions, with some analysts noting it was “strong on determination but lacking in numerical details.” Investors had hoped for a more substantial fiscal stimulus to maintain the momentum of the stock market rally. The lack of specifics may disappoint market participants, particularly as economic data has frequently fallen short of expectations, jeopardizing the government’s growth target of approximately 5% for the year.

Continued Economic Weakness Anticipated

Upcoming economic data for September is expected to reflect ongoing weakness, though officials maintain “full confidence” in meeting the 2024 growth target. Speculation around new fiscal stimulus has intensified following a recent meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo, where leaders expressed urgency regarding economic issues.

Stock Market Fluctuations

Chinese stocks reached two-year highs, surging 25% shortly after the Politburo meeting, but have since pulled back as investors await further policy details. Volatility has also been observed in global commodity markets, including iron ore and oil, as hopes for increased Chinese demand fluctuate.

Plans for Special Sovereign Bonds

Reports indicate that China is considering issuing special sovereign bonds worth approximately 2 trillion yuan ($284.43 billion) this year. Half of these funds are earmarked to assist local governments with debt, while the remainder will support consumer purchases and provide financial aid for families with children.

Addressing Structural Issues

While recent monetary measures, including interest rate cuts and liquidity injections, have temporarily boosted market sentiment, analysts emphasize the need for more profound structural reforms. These reforms should focus on enhancing consumption and reducing reliance on debt-driven infrastructure investment. Currently, household spending in China accounts for less than 40% of economic output, significantly below the global average.

Future Reforms on the Horizon

Lan indicated that more reforms will be rolled out gradually, with a focus on bridging fiscal gaps and mitigating local government debt risks. However, without addressing underlying demand and investment challenges, alleviating deflationary pressures will remain difficult.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances