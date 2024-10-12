Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances

Ukrainian authorities have reported that approximately half of the strategic city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine is under their control as they work to fend off ongoing assaults from Russian troops.

Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances

Ukrainian authorities have reported that approximately half of the strategic city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine is under their control as they work to fend off ongoing assaults from Russian troops. Vasyl Chynchyk, head of the city’s military administration, stated that 40 to 50 percent of the city remains in Ukrainian hands, while the remainder is occupied by Russian forces.

Strategic Importance of Toretsk

Military analysts emphasize that capturing Toretsk, which is situated on elevated terrain, could significantly disrupt logistics for Ukrainian forces operating in the eastern region. In the past day, Ukraine’s military noted eight clashes along the Toretsk front, particularly around the city and the nearby area of Shcherbynivka. Chynchyk reported that Russian forces had not made any territorial gains in Toretsk over the last 24 hours.

Ongoing Evacuations Amidst Conflict

Despite the fighting, around 1,150 residents remain in the beleaguered city. Authorities are actively facilitating evacuations with support from military personnel and national police.

Gradual Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Recent reports indicate that Russian troops have been making steady, albeit gradual, progress in the east. This month, they successfully captured the town of Vuhledar, putting additional pressure on Ukrainian forces, who are stretched thin after more than two and a half years of full-scale invasion.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Filed under

russia Toretsk ukraine
