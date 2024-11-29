China Warns The US To Exercise ‘Utmost Caution’ As Taiwan’s President Travels To Hawaii

As Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te begins a week-long Pacific tour on Saturday, China urged the U.S. to exercise "utmost caution" in its dealings with Taiwan, particularly concerning interactions with Taiwanese leadership. Lai's trip includes stopovers in Hawaii and Guam, before visiting Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies: the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau.

As Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te prepares for a week-long Pacific tour, China urged the United States to exercise “utmost caution” in its dealings with Taiwan, especially as it relates to any interactions involving Taiwanese leadership. The trip, set to begin on Saturday, will include official stopovers in Hawaii and the U.S. territory of Guam before Lai visits the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau—three of Taiwan’s twelve remaining diplomatic allies.

China’s Strong Protest Against Taiwan-U.S. Relations

Beijing has for long maintained that Taiwan is a part of Chinese territory. It has opposed any foreign engagements or diplomatic visits by Taiwanese leaders, particularly those involving the United States. This warning comes ahead of President Lai’s journey, which China considers a provocative move in the ongoing tensions regarding Taiwan’s international status.

Mao Ning, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson, restated President Xi Jinping’s position, relayed to U.S. President Joe Biden during the Asia Pacific summit in Peru, about “separatist acts” which “undermine the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait”. Mao further emphasized that it is necessary for the United States to recognize the “independence nature” of Lai Ching-te and his party, the Democratic Progressive Party. She also restated that China called for “peaceful reunification”.

Lai Ching-te Refutes Beijing’s Sovereignty Claims

On the other hand, President Lai and his administration rejected claims by Beijing, insisting that only Taiwan people can determine their island’s future. Lai said Friday that he was looking forward to his trip, which he vowed to use as an opportunity to “keep Taiwan going out into the world.” It was the first time he has left the country since May when he assumed office and underscored his hope of building stronger diplomatic relationships between Taiwan and the nations of the Pacific.

China May Respond with Military Drills

Regional security experts and Taiwanese officials have assessed that China may stage military exercises in the Taiwan Strait as a response to Lai’s Pacific trip. The stopovers in the United States and the broader diplomatic tour may be used as an excuse for China to escalate tensions. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung confirmed that Chinese military exercises were one of the possible responses to Lai’s international visit.

