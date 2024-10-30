Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
China’s Shenzhou-19 Mission Launches The Crew Of 3 Astronauts To Tiangong Space Station

The crew, composed of commander Cai Xuzhe, spaceflight engineer Wang Haoze, and payload specialist Song Lingdong, entered the Tiangong space station shortly after the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft docked with its core module.

China’s Shenzhou-19 Mission Launches The Crew Of 3 Astronauts To Tiangong Space Station

China launched three astronauts, including its sole female spaceflight engineer, to the Tiangong space station. The Shenzhou-19 mission, which departed from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, marks another milestone in China’s quest to strengthen its space capabilities and rival the United States in lunar and interplanetary exploration.

The crew, composed of commander Cai Xuzhe, spaceflight engineer Wang Haoze, and payload specialist Song Lingdong, entered the Tiangong space station shortly after the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft docked with its core module. This mission is essential for China’s preparations to place astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and eventually establish a permanent lunar base. China’s State News Agency Xinhua announced the launch as a “complete success” after the spaceship reached its designated orbit ten minutes post-launch.

A New Phase for China’s Space Station

Upon arrival, the Shenzhou-19 crew was greeted by the outgoing Shenzhou-18 team, marking the beginning of another crew handover in Tiangong’s evolving presence in space. Designed to remain operational for at least a decade, the Tiangong space station has become a symbol of national pride and technological prowess.

This six-month mission, expected to conclude around April or May 2025, will see the crew conducting experiments critical to China’s long-term space ambitions. One such experiment involves testing “bricks” composed of simulated lunar soil. These items will arrive in November aboard the Tianzhou-8 cargo ship and be subjected to the extreme conditions of space. Researchers hope that lunar soil might serve as a building material, reducing costs for the proposed lunar base.

A Space Race

China’s advancements in space have reshaped the competitive landscape, especially after the nation was barred from participating in the International Space Station due to U.S. concerns about military oversight within China’s space program. With its sights set on the Moon, China has asserted itself as a major contender in the new space race, not only with the United States but also with Japan and India, each advancing their lunar ambitions.

In recent years, China has significantly expanded its space capabilities, including robotic rovers on Mars and a probe that successfully landed on the Moon’s far side. The “space dream,” championed by President Xi Jinping, includes milestones such as Mars landings and a projected human presence on the Moon by the end of the decade.

Expanding Space Security Measures

Given the growing concerns over space debris, especially since a 2007 Chinese missile destroyed a weather satellite, the crew of Shenzhou-19 will also install additional protective equipment on Tiangong. Space debris is a pressing issue, with accidents such as the 2009 collision of American and Russian satellites adding to the hazard. The new crew will conduct spacewalks to strengthen Tiangong’s defense against these threats.

ALSO READ: Bhutan’s Happiness Paradigm At Risk: Emigration and Youth Unemployment Challenge the ‘Land of Happiness’

China China's Shenzhou-19 Mission Tiangong space station
