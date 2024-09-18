Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Japanese Waters Considered Closer Than Ever

A Chinese aircraft carrier made its first entry into waters near Japan on Wednesday, prompting Tokyo to express significant concerns to Beijing regarding China's increasingly assertive military presence in the area, according to officials.

The carrier Liaoning, along with two destroyers, navigated between Japan’s westernmost island of Yonaguni and the nearby Iriomote, entering what the Defense Ministry termed Japan’s “contiguous zone.” This zone extends beyond a nation’s territorial waters and allows for some control over maritime traffic, reaching up to 24 nautical miles offshore.

The Liaoning’s passage was part of a fleet operation that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which Chinese naval vessels also traversed the waters off the disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan, which China refers to as the Diaoyus.

Chinese aircraft carrier raises concern in Japan

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hiroshi Moriya, indicated to reporters that the recent incident was wholly unacceptable in terms of national and regional security.

Last month, Japan reported that a Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft had violated its airspace. Shortly after, a Chinese survey ship entered Japanese territorial waters near the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. Moriya noted that the Japanese government communicated its serious concerns to China through diplomatic channels on Wednesday.

He added that China has been expanding and intensifying its military activities around Japan in recent years and assured that Japan would continue to monitor the activities of Chinese naval vessels in the region, while prioritizing information gathering and vigilance.

Read More: Gaza Cease-Fire: Blinken Arrives In Cairo To Meet Top Egyptian Officials

China defends its operations

In response, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, defended the operations of the Chinese warships, asserting that they adhered to both domestic and international laws.

In light of these developments, Tokyo has bolstered its defenses in southwestern Japan, particularly on remote islands considered vital to the country’s defense strategy.

The Liaoning, originally built by the Soviet Union, underwent significant renovations before being commissioned in 2012 as China’s first aircraft carrier. China has since added two more carriers to its fleet, including one that was fully designed and constructed domestically.

Also Read: Lebanon Pager Explosions: What All We Know So Far

