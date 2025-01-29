Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Civilian Jet XB-1 Makes A Historic Test Flight As It Breaks Sound Barrier At 35,290 Ft Over Mojave Desert- Watch Video!

Following the successful test flight, Boom Supersonic will shift its focus to the Overture, a supersonic airliner designed to bring supersonic travel to the masses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Civilian Jet XB-1 Makes A Historic Test Flight As It Breaks Sound Barrier At 35,290 Ft Over Mojave Desert- Watch Video!

XB-1 aircraft


A historic milestone was achieved on Tuesday, January 28 as a civilian jet broke the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The XB-1 aircraft, developed by Boom Supersonic, reached Mach 1.122, equivalent to approximately 750 miles per hour, marking the first time an independently developed jet has broken the sound barrier.

The XB-1’s Historic Test Flight

Piloted by Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, the XB-1, nicknamed “Baby Boom,” took off from Mojave Air and Space Port and climbed to an altitude of 35,290 feet before reaching supersonic speeds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This achievement also makes the XB-1 the “first supersonic jet made in America,” according to Boom Supersonic.

The sound barrier was first broken in 1947 by Air Force pilot Capt. Chuck Yeager, who flew a rocket-powered experimental aircraft across the Mojave Desert, from the same airfield where the XB-1 launched.

Key Features of the XB-1 Jet

Prior to its sound barrier-breaking flight, the XB-1 completed 11 test flights. The aircraft incorporates advanced features like an augmented reality system to assist with takeoff and landing, as well as a long nose design to improve pilot visibility during these critical stages.

The jet’s aerodynamics were developed through extensive simulations, ensuring a balance of safety, stability, and efficiency at supersonic speeds.

Additionally, the XB-1 is primarily constructed from carbon fiber composite materials, contributing to a strong yet lightweight structure.

Boom Supersonic’s Next Steps: Overture Supersonic Airliner

Following the successful test flight, Boom Supersonic will shift its focus to the Overture, a supersonic airliner designed to bring supersonic travel to the masses.

The XB-1 will serve as the foundation for the Overture, with many of its features being incorporated into the new aircraft.

The Overture will be powered by Boom Supersonic’s custom propulsion system, Symphony, and is designed to run on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

The Overture airliner aims to carry between 64 and 80 passengers at speeds of Mach 1.7, or roughly 1,295 miles per hour. In comparison, current subsonic commercial airliners typically fly at speeds of 550 to 600 miles per hour.

The Overture will drastically reduce flight times, making global travel faster than ever.

Boom Supersonic has already received about 130 pre-orders for the Overture, with major airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines placing orders.

The company completed its “superfactory” in North Carolina in 2024, where it plans to produce 66 planes annually once full-scale production begins.

Pilot Tristan Brandenburg expressed his pride in achieving this historic milestone, calling it a career highlight. With the successful test flight of the XB-1, Boom Supersonic takes a significant step toward revolutionizing air travel with supersonic capabilities.

ALSO READ: VIRAL VIDEO: What Happened To The Pilot? F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes At Eielson Air Force Base In Alaska

Filed under

Mojave Desert Trending news World news XB 1 aircraft

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

Doomsday Clock Hits All-Time Low As Trump Returns, Nuclear War And Climate Risks Rise

Doomsday Clock Hits All-Time Low As Trump Returns, Nuclear War And Climate Risks Rise

Japan Invites US President Donald Trump For Atomic Bombings’ 80th Anniversary , ‘Decisive leadership On Abolition Of Nuclear Arms’

Japan Invites US President Donald Trump For Atomic Bombings’ 80th Anniversary , ‘Decisive leadership On...

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt...

Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of Vilifying Material

Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of...

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox