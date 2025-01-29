Civilian Jet XB-1 Makes A Historic Test Flight As It Breaks Sound Barrier At 35,290 Ft Over Mojave Desert- Watch Video!

Following the successful test flight, Boom Supersonic will shift its focus to the Overture, a supersonic airliner designed to bring supersonic travel to the masses.

A historic milestone was achieved on Tuesday, January 28 as a civilian jet broke the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert.

The XB-1 aircraft, developed by Boom Supersonic, reached Mach 1.122, equivalent to approximately 750 miles per hour, marking the first time an independently developed jet has broken the sound barrier.

The XB-1’s Historic Test Flight

Piloted by Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, the XB-1, nicknamed “Baby Boom,” took off from Mojave Air and Space Port and climbed to an altitude of 35,290 feet before reaching supersonic speeds.

This achievement also makes the XB-1 the “first supersonic jet made in America,” according to Boom Supersonic.

The sound barrier was first broken in 1947 by Air Force pilot Capt. Chuck Yeager, who flew a rocket-powered experimental aircraft across the Mojave Desert, from the same airfield where the XB-1 launched.

History in the making. On Jan. 28, 2025, XB-1 officially broke the sound barrier. Flying Mach 1.122 (652 KTAS) at 35,290 ft. over the Mojave Desert, Boom’s supersonic demonstrator jet ushered in a new era of supersonic flight. Watch the full recorded livestream:… pic.twitter.com/npCl2wYaFV — Boom Supersonic (@boomaero) January 28, 2025

Key Features of the XB-1 Jet

Prior to its sound barrier-breaking flight, the XB-1 completed 11 test flights. The aircraft incorporates advanced features like an augmented reality system to assist with takeoff and landing, as well as a long nose design to improve pilot visibility during these critical stages.

The jet’s aerodynamics were developed through extensive simulations, ensuring a balance of safety, stability, and efficiency at supersonic speeds.

Additionally, the XB-1 is primarily constructed from carbon fiber composite materials, contributing to a strong yet lightweight structure.

Boom Supersonic’s Next Steps: Overture Supersonic Airliner

Following the successful test flight, Boom Supersonic will shift its focus to the Overture, a supersonic airliner designed to bring supersonic travel to the masses.

The XB-1 will serve as the foundation for the Overture, with many of its features being incorporated into the new aircraft.

The Overture will be powered by Boom Supersonic’s custom propulsion system, Symphony, and is designed to run on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

The Overture airliner aims to carry between 64 and 80 passengers at speeds of Mach 1.7, or roughly 1,295 miles per hour. In comparison, current subsonic commercial airliners typically fly at speeds of 550 to 600 miles per hour.

The Overture will drastically reduce flight times, making global travel faster than ever.

Boom Supersonic has already received about 130 pre-orders for the Overture, with major airlines like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines placing orders.

The company completed its “superfactory” in North Carolina in 2024, where it plans to produce 66 planes annually once full-scale production begins.

Pilot Tristan Brandenburg expressed his pride in achieving this historic milestone, calling it a career highlight. With the successful test flight of the XB-1, Boom Supersonic takes a significant step toward revolutionizing air travel with supersonic capabilities.

