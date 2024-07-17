Coal Mine Collapsed In Pakistan, Three Killed, Four Injured

Three coal miners lost their lives, and four others were injured when a coal mine collapsed in northwestern Pakistan, according to the police. The collapse occurred on Tuesday in Darra Adam Khel, located 35 km southwest of Peshawar. The miners were from Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

Emergency response teams arrived promptly at the scene, successfully recovering the bodies of the three deceased miners. The four injured miners were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the victims’ families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

