Coca-Cola Pulls Drinks From European Shelves Over Safety Fears

An investigation has been launched in the United Kingdom after Coca-Cola recalled several of its drinks in some European countries due to “elevated levels” of chlorate. The popular soft drink manufacturer urgently recalled cans of Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke, Appletiser, and other beverages with production codes between 328 GE and 338 GE in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

What is Chlorate?

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitizers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilize water. It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce. According to Food Standards Scotland, elevated levels of chlorate can pose a risk to human health.

Coca-Cola’s Response and Recall

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners issued a statement regarding the recall: “The recall is focused on Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, where the majority of affected products have been withdrawn from sale. Routine testing identified that certain products contained elevated levels of chlorate. Independent expert analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low.”

Coca-Cola has not received any consumer complaints in Great Britain and has alerted the authorities on this matter. The company has pledged to continue collaborating with them to address the issue.

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority found that levels of chlorate in drinking water and foods were too high and could result in serious health effects, especially among infants and children. These health effects included impaired functioning of the thyroid due to the inhibition of iodine uptake.

Anne Gravett of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Monday evening, “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is investigating if any Coca-Cola products containing ‘higher levels’ of a chemical called chlorate are on the UK market. If we identify any unsafe food, we’ll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers.”

The recall has raised concerns about the safety and quality control measures employed by major beverage manufacturers. The incident highlights the importance of routine testing and adherence to regulatory standards to ensure consumer safety. Coca-Cola’s swift response to the elevated chlorate levels and its cooperation with authorities demonstrate the company’s commitment to addressing potential health risks.

As the investigation continues, the FSA and other regulatory bodies will work to determine the extent of the issue and take necessary actions to protect consumers. The recall also serves as a reminder for other companies to maintain rigorous testing protocols and transparency in their operations.

As the investigation unfolds, consumers are advised to stay informed about any updates from regulatory authorities and Coca-Cola regarding the recall. The FSA’s proactive approach in investigating the matter underscores the agency’s dedication to safeguarding public health and ensuring that food and beverages meet safety standards.