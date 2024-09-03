Cola-Drinking Hamas Militant Ahmed Fozi Wadia Killed, Announces Israel

In a significant development related to Israel-Hamas tensions, the Israeli military has confirmed the death of Ahmed Fozi Wadia, a Hamas militant known from a widely circulated October 7 video.

In the footage, Wadia was seen drinking cola in front of two wounded children, following a grenade attack that claimed their father’s life.

What Did Hamas Militant Wadia Do?

As per Israeli Military, he was a commander in a Hamas commando battalion and a member of a paragliding unit.

He was reportedly involved in the attack on Netiv Haasara, where he arrived by paraglider. According to the video shown to journalists, diplomats, and lawmakers globally by Israeli officials, Wadia stood over the wounded boys while consuming cola from their fridge.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck a compound in Gaza City, killing eight Hamas militants, including Wadia. The compound was located near the Al-Ahli hospital, but the hospital itself was not hit. However, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported a strike on the hospital grounds that resulted in three deaths.