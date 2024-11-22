Cold Shoulder? Body Language Reveals Growing Tension Between Musk And Trump

Tension rises between Elon Musk and Donald Trump as body language at a SpaceX event signals a shift. Disagreements over roles and policies fuel speculation about their strained relationship.

The relationship between Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest entrepreneur, and former President Donald Trump has raised many eyebrows recently, as changes in their body language have sparked media speculation. Donald Trump, as changes in their body language are bringing media speculation.

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has been a staunch supporter of Trump’s political ambitions by even backing his campaign for the 2024 U.S. presidency. However, recent events have emerged indicating that all may not be well between the two high-profile figures in terms of their interactions and behavior.

According to reports, a supportive start for Donald Trump had been Musk’s role in Donald’s politics. Musk has been a very vocal supporter of Trump; he publicly and in private signalled his support for the 2024 presidential race.

The support seems to have been mutual when reports indicated that Musk would be given the opportunity to lead a newly formed agency aimed at cutting government spending, a proposal that ticked all the boxes on Musk’s financial and political interests. Recent events, however, seem to indicate a shift in the dynamic.

On November 19, 2024, Musk and Trump appeared together at a SpaceX launch event in Texas. The event, which was a milestone for Musk’s space exploration company, saw Trump in attendance, but their interaction sparked concerns among observers.

Reports suggest that their body language appeared unusually cold, even distant, which is being attributed to Musk’s increasingly assertive behavior and his alleged role in Trump’s victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Musk’s Assertiveness Causes Friction

According to multiple media reports, the rift between Musk and Trump may stem from the billionaire’s increasing involvement in the presidential transition team. Musk reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with members of Trump’s team, particularly Boris Epshteyn, a legal advisor. Reports indicate that Musk criticized Epshteyn for pushing forward individuals with questionable qualifications for key roles in the incoming administration.

Policy disagreements within the campaign, particularly on immigration issues, are also thought to fuel tensions. For instance, Stephen Miller – Trump’s deputy chief of policy and a key figure associated with the controversial ‘Muslim ban’ the Trump administration has proposed – may have trouble reconciling his hardline stance on immigration with Musk, who apparently tends towards more moderate views on this issue.

NBC News even claimed that Trump was being made to feel beholden to Musk, citing sources who called Musk’s actions “co-president”-like. That has not been a winning formula with Trump or his Republican supporters, naturally – and, at least, raises questions about the future of their political relationship.

Changing Body Language Raises Eyebrows

Musks and Trumps’ body language continues to be an issue for discussion as experts highlight signs of discomfort and unease as displayed in their recent interactions. According to a body language expert, Darren Stanton, analyzed their behavior at the event of SpaceX, saying Trump looked “out of his depth.” Stanton states that Trump, who is accustomed to being in complete control of any room he steps into, was seen being anxious with his arms, hanging by his sides-this is a sign of discomfort and unease.

At this point, Stanton told Newsweek, Trump, who is typically described as using “power gestures” and having a commanding presence, seemed to lose his usual confidence in his interactions with Musk. So much so that, when Musk gestured toward the impressive Starship rocket, he allegedly adjusted his jacket and checked his pockets to see if he had his cell phone. Stanton even compared Trump’s submissive posture to his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that Musk had a similar effect on the ex-president.

What’s Next?

While current tensions between Musk and Trump may be partly because of a blend of personality clashes, political disagreements, and shifting dynamics, public fallout between such high-profile figures certainly brings an air of speculation to the future of their alliance. Given the influence both these men enjoy in their respective fields in politics and business, it shall be exciting to witness which way these months take their seeming bond, if at all it’s begun to unravel.

