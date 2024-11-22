Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
US Satellite Spots Chinese Aircraft Carrier In Bohai Sea

A US satellite has taken photos of China's first operational aircraft carrier, CNS Liaoning, sailing in Bohai Sea. At the same time, China's newest aircraft carrier, CNS Fujian, is conducting more sea trials.

CNS Liaoning in the Bohai Sea

The joint NASA-U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Landsat 8 satellite captured a dramatic view of the CNS Liaoning on November 20. According to reports, weighing at 66,000 tons, it was seen off the northeastern coast of China in the Bohai Sea. The Liaoning is China’s first operational aircraft carrier that earlier took part in a dual-carrier operation in the South China Sea and then returned to Qingdao, East China.

CNS Fujian Starts Fifth Sea Test

China’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, CNS Fujian, has set sail on its fifth sea test Monday. The 80,000-ton megaship was launched in June 2022 from the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai and is now at a critical stage in its testing. Social media reports that this sea trial of the Fujian will concentrate on sending carrier-based aircraft aloft via an electromagnetic catapult launch system. A verified online badge displayed an image of the Fujian using its catapult to launch two fighter jets.

China’s Enhanced Naval Presence

Now, China is the world’s largest naval force with over 370 ships and submarines. There are three conventionally powered aircraft carriers in China’s naval capabilities, and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is currently engaged in developing a nuclear-powered carrier, which would mark a further rise in its standardization.

Upcoming Developments in China’s Aircraft Carrier Fleet

Even though the Fujian remains under sea trials, progress toward full capability is expected to continue. The catapult launch system and the aircraft being tested on carriers remain test vehicles for China’s push for maritime power to challenge its neighbours’ supremacy.

