Colombian President Gustavo Petro reportedly offered his presidential plane to facilitate the repatriation of deportees from the United States on Sunday. This decision followed a tense exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened severe economic and political sanctions after Colombia initially turned away two U.S. military aircraft carrying deportees earlier in the day.

Colombian President Blocks U.S. Deportation Flights

President Petro cited his refusal to allow the flights as a stance against the mistreatment of Colombian migrants. “The U.S. can’t treat Colombian migrants like criminals,” Petro asserted, emphasizing his preference for civilian planes to handle the transport of detainees. This initial decision prompted a sharp response from Trump, who quickly escalated the situation with retaliatory measures.

Trump, accusing Petro of threatening U.S. national security and public safety, announced a series of punitive actions. He declared a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods entering the United States, with plans to raise the tariff to 50% within a week if the situation remained unresolved.

Trump Announcements Rattle Colombian President

In addition, Trump announced:

A travel ban and immediate visa revocations for Colombian government officials, allies, and their families.

Visa sanctions on members and supporters of the Colombian government.

Enhanced Customs and Border Protection inspections for Colombian nationals and cargo, citing national security concerns.

Full implementation of financial sanctions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States!”

Petro Backs Down Amid Growing Pressure

Following Trump’s threats, Petro appeared to reverse course, offering the use of his presidential plane to transport the deportees back to Colombia. The sudden shift marked a potential de-escalation in the diplomatic standoff.

Colombian and U.S. officials are reportedly continuing negotiations over the issue. One Trump administration official, speaking anonymously to CNN, revealed the U.S. was taken by surprise when Colombia refused to permit the flights to enter its airspace. According to documents reviewed by CNN, Colombian authorities had approved the two flights prior to their departure.

“You can’t go out there and publicly defy us in that way,” the unnamed official told CNN. “We’re going to make sure the world knows they can’t get away with being non-serious and deceptive.”

