‘Emergency Tariffs, Visa Sanctions’: Trump Announces Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia Following Denial of Repatriation Flights

Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
President Donald Trump has issued a series of retaliatory measures against Colombia after the country’s government, led by President Gustavo Petro, reportedly denied two repatriation flights carrying a number of deported Colombian citizens from the United States.

In a statement, Trump criticized Petro, calling the denial a risk to U.S. national security and public safety. According to Trump, Petro’s actions have made Colombia “unpopular amongst his people” and jeopardized U.S. safety.

Trump Announces Tariffs, Visa Sanctions

In response, Trump outlined several urgent steps, including the imposition of emergency tariffs, visa sanctions, and financial measures. The following actions were announced:

  1. Tariffs: An emergency 25% tariff will be placed on all goods coming from Colombia into the United States. Trump stated that this tariff will increase to 50% in one week if the situation remains unresolved.
  2. Visa Sanctions: The U.S. will impose a travel ban and revoke visas for Colombian government officials, as well as for their allies and supporters. Visa sanctions will also extend to party members, their families, and those who support the Colombian government.
  3. Enhanced Inspections: Customs and Border Protection will increase inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo entering the United States on national security grounds.
  4. Financial Sanctions: Trump announced that Treasury, banking, and financial sanctions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) would be fully imposed.

Colombian President Blocks US Military Aircraft Carrying Deported Citizens

On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that he had blocked US military aircraft carrying deported Colombian citizens from landing in his country. This decision was part of his stance against the US’s immigration policies under the Trump administration.

In a related development, US officials confirmed that Mexico had similarly refused to accept a US military flight carrying deported individuals on Saturday, as reported by Reuters and NBC News.

In a Twitter post, Petro, the left-wing leader of Colombia, expressed his opposition to the treatment of migrants. He emphasized the importance of treating migrants with dignity. “A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that every human being deserves,” Petro wrote. He added that he had ordered the return of US military planes carrying Colombian deportees, sharing a video showing Brazilian deportees shackled at the wrists and ankles during their flight from the US.

Trump Should Treat Migrants Humanely

Petro also pointed out that while he could not prevent migrants from being returned to Colombia, he insisted that they should be treated humanely by the US. “I cannot force migrants to remain in a country that does not want them. But if that country returns them, it must be with dignity and respect – for both them and our nation. In civilian planes, and without treating them like criminals, we will welcome our compatriots. Colombia deserves respect,” he wrote.

Earlier, the president had also posted: “The US must establish a protocol for the dignified treatment of migrants before we accept their return.”

The flight had originally departed from Alexandria, Louisiana, and was headed to Belo Horizonte in southeastern Brazil. However, due to technical issues, the flight made unscheduled stops in Panama and Manaus, a city in northern Brazil.

colombia Trump

