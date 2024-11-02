Controversial FSB Calendar Shows China’s Xi Jinping Posing As A Hunky Sidekick To Putin

November’s illustration shows an FSB officer at a bus stop in the devastated city of Mariupol, while December’s image portrays a soldier gazing at a radiant depiction of the Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus,

The latest edition of Russia’s FSB security service calendar for 2025 features a striking cover illustration of Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping posing together in Moscow’s Red Square.

Putin is shown in a tight black T-shirt with a “Z” symbol, a sign of support for the war, and an oversized sports watch, appearing noticeably younger. Xi stands slightly behind him in a black polo shirt adorned with a gold dragon and the Chinese flag on his shoulder.

The FSB Calendar

The FSB calendar has a tradition of using provocative imagery, often met with humor and critique. This year’s edition, like those in 2023 and 2024, focuses largely on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Ian Garner, an author on Russian society and politics, called the image of Putin and Xi unexpectedly ironic, describing it as “the most homoerotic calendar of all time”—a comment on Russia’s restrictive stance on LGBTQ+ expression.

The FSB has produced the most homoerotic calendar of all time pic.twitter.com/RYGIeSeqnq — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) November 1, 2024

The calendar’s pages highlight various themes, including anti-Western messages and battle scenes from Ukraine. January’s page, for instance, depicts a strong Russian knight defeating an opponent wearing symbols of Ukraine, the EU, and LGBTQ+ pride, with a smoky Capitol building in the background—a nod to the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

In October, two FSB agents in military attire are shown strategizing in a wooded area.

November’s illustration shows an FSB officer at a bus stop in the devastated city of Mariupol, while December’s image portrays a soldier gazing at a radiant depiction of the Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, referencing the Orthodox faith’s influence in Putin’s regime.

Throughout, the calendar reflects Russia’s strengthened alliance with China, symbolized in various illustrations, including a soldier’s patch with the Russian and Chinese flags shaking hands.