Friday, December 6, 2024
Couple Caught Having SEX On Plane, Crew Under Fire For Releasing Video

Crew members of Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) are under a microscope after explicit footage of a couple engaging in sexual activity aboard a flight was leaked online.

According to the travel blog One Mile at a Time, the incident reportedly happened in November 2024 aboard a 12-hour journey from Bangkok to Zurich on flight LX181.

The reports indicate that the couple quietly moved to the forward galley near the first-class section and performed the act. A live-feed camera installed above the cockpit door, intended to ensure the safety of pilots before they leave the cockpit, recorded the incident. However, the video does not record footage, and one wonders how the explicit content was filmed and shared.

One is a suspect believed to be part of the crew that made a personal device recording the live feed and appended objectionable commentary before posting on social media. The video captures what is said to be an act of sexual congress performed by the woman with her partner.

SWISS Airlines hasn’t made an official statement on the incident yet but confirmed that an internal investigation is going on. Airline spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott said the company has strict privacy policies. “Filming people without their explicit consent and sharing such recordings contradicts our guidelines and values and breaches applicable data protection laws,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

The airline promised a thorough investigation into this case, focusing on breach of privacy and professional conduct. This breach of trust sets a debate on how to preserve passenger privacy and the duty of airline staff to enforce professionalism.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident leaves very important questions on which aspect to balance between securing flights and passenger privacy onboard.

Also Read: Ever Seen A Real Santa Claus? Scientists Release Its Real Face, Check The Images

 

