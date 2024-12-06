Ever Seen A Real Santa Claus? Scientists Release Its Real Face, Check The Images

This astonishing recreation, 1,700 years after his death, was made possible through the analysis of data from his skull.

Scientists have unveiled an elaborate reconstruction of the face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, the historical figure who inspired the legend of Santa Claus. This astonishing recreation, 1,700 years after his death, was made possible through the analysis of data from his skull. Advanced forensic techniques were used to create a 3D model of Saint Nicholas, giving a glimpse of the appearance of the fourth-century bishop known for his acts of generosity.

According to lead researcher Cicero Moraes, who shared the reconstruction on Instagram, Saint Nicholas has a broad forehead, thin lips, and a round nose. According to Moraes, his facial features embody both strength and gentleness, which aligns with the historical reputation of the saint.

Saint Nicholas died in 343 AD, so before there was photography. His life was one of gentleness and rewarding children if they were good, with this legacy evolving into the Dutch figure of Sinterklaas and eventually fusing with the English figure of Father Christmas to give the modern-day Santa Claus.

Despite Saint Nicholas’s enduring popularity, his physical appearance has remained largely speculative—until now. Moraes noted that the 3D depiction aligns closely with early literary descriptions, including the 1823 poem *”Twas The Night Before Christmas,”* which famously describes Santa’s “rosy cheeks,” “broad face,” and “cherry-like nose.”

The reconstruction was based on the data taken in 1950 by Luigi Martino who made a research on the remains of the saint. His studies established that Saint Nicholas probably suffered from chronic arthritis in the spine and pelvis, and also had a relatively thick skull that may cause frequent headaches. His diet is mostly plant-based, corresponding to the diet during his period.

To reconstruct the saint’s face, the team first started by creating a 3D model of his skull and used a technique called anatomical deformation. The method adjusts the tomography of a living person’s head to match the structure of the saint’s skull.

“The final result is a mix of anatomical information and statistical coherence, giving an image that is truthful to the Saint Nicholas that he would have looked like in life,” Moraes explained.

The remarkable work provides a rare opportunity to connect with the historical figure whose legend has been bringing joy to generations after generations.

