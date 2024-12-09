Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Daniel Penny Acquitted: Jordan Neely’s Father Condemns Verdict, Calls System ‘Rigged’

Daniel Penny's acquittal in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely has ignited outrage, with Neely's father calling the system "rigged." Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, while supporters hailed Penny as a hero. The verdict has ignited heated national debate.

Daniel Penny Acquitted: Jordan Neely’s Father Condemns Verdict, Calls System ‘Rigged’

The acquittal of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, has sparked widespread controversy and protests. A Manhattan jury found Penny not guilty in the death of Neely, a Black and homeless man, following an altercation on a New York City subway. The verdict prompted outrage from Neely’s father, who denounced the justice system as “rigged.”

Protestors outside the courthouse reacted angrily to the decision while Penny’s supporters labeled him a “hero”. The father of Neely was removed from the courtroom because of his attempt to disrupt it. There, speaking before reporters with a pleading call, he said, “What are we gonna do, people? What’s gonna happen to us now? I’ve had enough of this. The system is rigged. Come on, people. Let’s do something about this.”

Polarized Reactions Emerge

The case drew sharp opinions from public figures and politicians. Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted in a high-profile case involving the shooting of three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, congratulated Penny. “Congratulations on your NOT GUILTY Daniel Penny!!!!” Rittenhouse wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

New York City Councilwoman Joanna Ariola also expressed her support for Penny, calling the verdict a triumph of justice. “Justice has prevailed. Daniel Penny is a hero, and I’m happy to see that a good man was not punished for doing the right thing and defending his fellow New Yorkers from a mentally ill criminal who fell between the cracks,” Ariola said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also reflected the sentiment of many. He praised the jury’s verdict, claiming it to be fair and just. “The acquittal of Daniel Penny is obviously the just and right decision. I have to confess, I was skeptical that any jury in New York City would bring back a unanimous verdict of not guilty, and so the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing,” DeSantis wrote on X. He also berated Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, attacking his handling of the case.

Penny’s supporters reacted with celebration over the decision, but critics of the ruling made a case for systemic change.

ALSO READ | Another TikTok Star Victimized: Kanwal Aftab’s Private Video Leak Triggers Outrage—What Happened?

Filed under

Daniel Penny Jordan Neely Trending news World news

Advertisement

Also Read

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox