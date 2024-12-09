Daniel Penny Acquitted: Jordan Neely’s Father Condemns Verdict, Calls System ‘Rigged’

Daniel Penny's acquittal in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely has ignited outrage, with Neely's father calling the system "rigged." Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, while supporters hailed Penny as a hero. The verdict has ignited heated national debate.

The acquittal of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, has sparked widespread controversy and protests. A Manhattan jury found Penny not guilty in the death of Neely, a Black and homeless man, following an altercation on a New York City subway. The verdict prompted outrage from Neely’s father, who denounced the justice system as “rigged.”

Protestors outside the courthouse reacted angrily to the decision while Penny’s supporters labeled him a “hero”. The father of Neely was removed from the courtroom because of his attempt to disrupt it. There, speaking before reporters with a pleading call, he said, “What are we gonna do, people? What’s gonna happen to us now? I’ve had enough of this. The system is rigged. Come on, people. Let’s do something about this.”

Polarized Reactions Emerge

The case drew sharp opinions from public figures and politicians. Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted in a high-profile case involving the shooting of three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, congratulated Penny. “Congratulations on your NOT GUILTY Daniel Penny!!!!” Rittenhouse wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

New York City Councilwoman Joanna Ariola also expressed her support for Penny, calling the verdict a triumph of justice. “Justice has prevailed. Daniel Penny is a hero, and I’m happy to see that a good man was not punished for doing the right thing and defending his fellow New Yorkers from a mentally ill criminal who fell between the cracks,” Ariola said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also reflected the sentiment of many. He praised the jury’s verdict, claiming it to be fair and just. “The acquittal of Daniel Penny is obviously the just and right decision. I have to confess, I was skeptical that any jury in New York City would bring back a unanimous verdict of not guilty, and so the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing,” DeSantis wrote on X. He also berated Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, attacking his handling of the case.

Penny’s supporters reacted with celebration over the decision, but critics of the ruling made a case for systemic change.

