David Beckham Plays Peacemaker To Prince Harry and James Corden’s Heated Exchange from the Past

Prince Harry and James Corden have long been known for their close friendship. Corden even attended Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018. Their bond was further highlighted when the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance during the final episode of The Late Late Show in April 2023, cementing their public bromance.

However, a recent report has revealed a lesser-known chapter of their relationship — a heated exchange nearly 20 years ago that required David Beckham to step in as a peacemaker.

A Night Out in 2011

In December 2011, four years before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex joined a group of A-list friends, including David Beckham and producer Ben Winston, for a night out at the Arts Club in London’s Mayfair. The gathering, dubbed a “pre-Christmas p*** up,” began as a lively drinking party for Harry and his companions.

James Corden, who was performing in the West End play One Man, Two Guvnors that evening, arrived later, hours after the festivities had started. Unlike his already tipsy friends, Corden was completely sober when he joined the group.

Prince Harry’s Joke Sparks Outrage

As the evening progressed, Prince Harry reportedly made a joking remark about James Corden’s appearance. While the exact words remain undisclosed, the comment did not sit well with the comedian.

“James was furious,” a source told Katie Hind, a showbiz editor for the Daily Mail. “It quickly emerged that Harry had told a joke, and James definitely did not find it funny.”

In stark contrast to the cheerful atmosphere, a visibly upset Corden reacted strongly.

David Beckham Plays the Mediator Between Prince Harry and James Corden

With tensions rising, David Beckham, a mutual friend of both Harry and Corden, stepped in to de-escalate the situation. Beckham reassured Corden that Harry’s remark, though ill-timed and poorly received, was not intended to offend.

Thanks to Beckham’s efforts, the situation was diffused, and the group was able to continue their night without further incident. This moment marked the start of a special friendship between Harry and Corden, though it began on a rocky note.

Despite Beckham’s role as a mediator that evening, reports suggest that his relationship with Prince Harry has cooled in recent years. Nonetheless, the incident from 2011 remains a fascinating glimpse into the personal dynamics of Harry’s inner circle and the challenges that can arise even among close friends.