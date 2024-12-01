Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Deadline For Legally Binding Plastics Agreement Approaches; Differences Among 175 Parties Still Persist

The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in Busan concluded with major disagreements among 175 parties on whether the treaty should cover the entire lifecycle of plastics and include financial support for developing countries.

Deadline For Legally Binding Plastics Agreement Approaches; Differences Among 175 Parties Still Persist

The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC 5) in Busan, dedicated to developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, concluded with significant unresolved issues. The meeting, held with 175 parties, was marked by a high degree of disagreement over whether the treaty should address the entire lifecycle of plastics and provide financial support from developed nations to aid developing countries in transitioning away from plastics.

As the Sunday close to the closing plenary approached, it became evident that the draft “chair’s text” remained largely bracketed, indicating a clear lack of consensus on critical issues. The objective of the convention aimed at protecting human health and the environment from plastic pollution remained bracketed, suggesting ongoing debates over how best to approach the full life cycle of plastics—from raw material production to disposal.

Unresolved Details and Financial Challenges

The preamble of the treaty, however, was not contested and reflected a mutual agreement to address plastic pollution. It emphasized that increasing levels of plastic pollution, including in marine environments, presented serious environmental and human health problems that had adverse impacts on sustainable development from multiple angles. In spite of this, what constituted “plastic pollution” remained undefined and various meanings were left bracketed in the draft.

One of the most contentious issues was “Financial Resources and Mechanism,” which almost the entire section remained in brackets. This issue revolves around how developed countries would raise funds to finance plastic pollution mitigation and the implementation of the treaty in developing nations.

Disputes on Phasing Out Plastics

The delegates debated whether the treaty should include phase-out dates for single-use plastic products, such as those in toys and food contact materials. Though tentative phaseout dates were included, these provisions also remained bracketed, meaning their acceptance is uncertain.

Separate consultations led by the INC Chair, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, had already discussed issues about products and chemicals of concern in the manufacture of plastics, supply chain issues, and a financial mechanism.

The accusations were thrown about that Petro-states were playing games to resist the more inclusive measures, especially about the lifecycle from production.

Mixed Sentiments When the Negotiations Are Coming to a Close

The uncertainty of success in INC 5 was palpable. The observers were speculating whether the conference would end with “happy tears” or “weeping,” thus showing the thin line between progress and failure. The Mexican delegation expressed disappointment on the lack of progress, citing that the treaty must touch on production and hazardous chemicals. Panama and Fiji asked those blocking a strong treaty to step aside.

“Too many brackets, too many options. We’ve made significant progress from the previous draft to this, which could potentially be the final treaty text. However, we need to pole vault, not leapfrog, to finalize and reach agreement and consensus on critical areas. The treaty must go beyond waste management to address the entire lifecycle of plastics,” said Swati Singh Sambyal, Waste and Circular Economy Expert, GRID-Arendal.

ALSO READ: Seoul Metro Faces Delay As Korean Conductor Takes 4-Minute Toilet Break

 

Filed under

developing countries Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee plastic pollution Plastics Agreement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘No Reason For Maratha CM’ – RSS Rejects BJP’s Caste-Based Debate, Backs Fadnavis

‘No Reason For Maratha CM’ – RSS Rejects BJP’s Caste-Based Debate, Backs Fadnavis

Belgium Becomes First Nation To Grant Maternity Leave And Employment Protection To Sex Workers

Belgium Becomes First Nation To Grant Maternity Leave And Employment Protection To Sex Workers

India’s Gold Price Today: 24 Carat Gold at ₹7817 Per Gram, Silver Prices Drop – What’s Behind The Shift?

India’s Gold Price Today: 24 Carat Gold at ₹7817 Per Gram, Silver Prices Drop –...

‘Doing Good Now’, Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Support To BJP Leadership After Health Scare

‘Doing Good Now’, Eknath Shinde Reaffirms Support To BJP Leadership After Health Scare

Cyclone Fengal: NDRF Rescues Residents From Flooded Cuddalore Using Boats

Cyclone Fengal: NDRF Rescues Residents From Flooded Cuddalore Using Boats

Entertainment

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox