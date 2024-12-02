Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
‘Deeply Regrettable,Taking Action’: India Condemns Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala

Tensions flared as a protest in Tripura escalated into a breach of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, prompting India’s Ministry of External Affairs to express deep regret over the incident. The rally, organized against alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, has intensified scrutiny of the interim government’s role in safeguarding its Hindu population.

'Deeply Regrettable,Taking Action': India Condemns Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly condemned the breach of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala, Tripura, describing the incident as “deeply regrettable.”

Protest organized by the Hindu Sangharsh Samity

The breach occurred during a massive rally organized by the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in protest against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and recent attacks on minorities. According to reports from PTI, over 50 protesters entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission, causing alarm among those present at the facility.

Addressing the situation, Sankar Roy, Secretary of the VHP’s Tripura chapter, alleged, “Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, attacks are being carried out on Hindu temples, and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh.”

Security to be beefed up at Bangladesh High Commissions

Reacting to the incident, the MEA emphasized the inviolability of diplomatic and consular properties, stating, “The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable.” The Ministry further assured that measures are being taken to bolster security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other Bangladeshi missions across India.

“Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,” the MEA reiterated in its statement, underlining its commitment to safeguarding foreign missions.

Bangladesh could face adverse consequences, Tripura Chief Minister

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha warned on Saturday that Bangladesh could face adverse consequences if its interim government fails to take corrective measures. On Friday, India voiced serious concerns over the increasing extremist rhetoric and the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The Indian government called on Bangladesh’s interim leadership to uphold its responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of minorities.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated since the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed power in August, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read: ‘Why An Indian Hindu Come To Our Country?’ Questions Attackers To Indian Tourist Assaulted In Bangladesh

