Hezbollah announced on Monday that it had carried out a “defensive warning strike” on an Israeli military position in the contested Shebaa Farms area, attributing the action to what it described as repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including airstrikes and shelling in Lebanon.

Missiles fired

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, stating that two missiles were fired by Hezbollah, but there were no reported casualties. Earlier, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces fired two artillery shells toward Beit Lif, a town in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district, and also targeted Yaroun with heavy machine gun fire. No injuries were reported in either incident, according to NNA.

Ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel

A recent ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, mediated by the United States and France, was aimed at establishing conditions for a “permanent and comprehensive” resolution. U.S. President Joe Biden referred to it as an effort to achieve a “permanent cessation of hostilities.” The agreement contains 13 points, with some broken down into multiple parts, requiring both parties to adhere to specific timetables for withdrawals or arrivals in designated regions of southern Lebanon, areas long dominated by Hezbollah. The group, backed by Iran, is classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and several other nations.

Conflict between Hezbollah and Israel

At the heart of the ceasefire is United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, which was first adopted in 2006 at the end of the previous major conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. However, the fragile and at times unstable state of Lebanon remains a significant challenge to the implementation of the agreement. Amid these tensions, Lebanon’s influential parliamentary speaker, Nabih Berri, announced that a parliamentary vote would be held to elect a new president, part of efforts to resolve the two-year power vacuum in the country.

