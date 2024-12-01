Destiny Denies Alleged Leaked Porn With Nick Fuentes, Claims Friend’s Account Was Hacked

Streamer Destiny has rejected claims that he was the one involved in a leaked explicit video with far-right commentator Nick Fuentes. He said the video resulted from a friend's hacked account and dismissed the claims on social media.

A controversy has erupted after an explicit video leaked which appeared to feature popular streamer Destiny (Steven Kenneth Bonnell II) and far-right commentator Nick Fuentes. The video, surfaced recently, appeared to be that of a man identified as Destiny engaged in sexual act with another man. Immediately after the video was put out, online speculation soon started linking Fuentes to be the second man featured in the video, bringing it into wide debate.

The controversy gained traction after a video of Nick Fuentes appeared as a guest on Destiny’s stream in August 2022. During the broadcast, Fuentes made remarks suggesting that both he and Destiny were open to the idea of engaging in sexual relations with men, further fueling the rumors. These comments, combined with leaked images of Destiny’s chat logs from the same period, sparked even more speculation.

Destiny’s private chats, according to reports, contained discussions on his alleged “lesbian aspirations,” which many perceived as a hint that the leaked video could be true. As the news continued to spread, social media users started connecting the leaked video with the on-air discussion on sexual preference, heightening the controversy.

Destiny’s Reaction To Leak

Destiny, an outspoken online personality and political commentator, reacted quickly to the growing accusations. He made a declaration on social media denying the leaked video’s authenticity. Instead, he postulated that it was because the account got compromised from where the leak emanated. “I think a friend of mine’s account… ended up getting compromised,” Destiny stated while still distancing himself further from the explicit video content. Without offering details to clarify further, the third-party action appeared to imply the malicious release of the video.

Destiny did not confirm or deny any other aspects of the video, but his statement pointed to the vulnerability of personal online accounts, especially in light of the increasing number of hacks and data breaches that have occurred in recent years. Many of his followers expressed sympathy, believing that the incident was likely a result of a personal or security issue rather than intentional behavior.

A Glimpse Into Lives Of Destiny And Fuentes

Destiny, a 35-year-old political analyst and live streamer, is known for his outspoken views on various topics, from politics to social issues. Having been active in the online streaming world since 2016, he was one of the first streamers to establish a significant following. His liberal and social democratic perspectives have often put him at odds with figures from across the political spectrum, leading to both passionate support and criticism from his audience.

On the other end of the spectrum, a 26-year-old far-right commentator, Nick Fuentes, has gained significant attention because of his very extreme and controversial views. Often tagged as a neo-Nazi by mainstream publications, Fuentes is infamous for his rhetoric that is overtly antisemitic, sexist, and white supremacist. His online presence has been permanently banned from YouTube since 2020 due to violations regarding hate speech.

Recently, Fuentes has further caused controversy after tweeting “Your Body, My Choice” in reaction to Donald Trump’s victory for president in 2024. This was a comment many saw as provocative and divisive in the debate over abortion rights.

