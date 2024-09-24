Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the controversial music mogul, recently revisited a 2011 interview from "The Graham Norton Show" where he expressed a desire to host Prince William and Prince Harry at his extravagant gatherings.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the controversial music mogul, recently revisited a 2011 interview from “The Graham Norton Show” where he expressed a desire to host Prince William and Prince Harry at his extravagant gatherings. The 54-year-old rapper noted that he wanted the royal siblings to attend his parties when they were “young bucks,” hinting at their notorious youthful antics.

“Not Anymore,” Diddy Clarifies

During the interview, Combs clarified his intentions, especially as Norton reminded him of William’s impending marriage to Kate Middleton later that year. “Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us,” Norton quipped, to which Combs assured, “Trust me, they’re off the list.” This statement reflected a shift in his sentiments, acknowledging the changing dynamics of royal life.

Acknowledging Their Troubled Youth

Combs reminisced about wanting to hang out with the princes during their more rebellious years. “Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?’” His comments alluded to the well-documented party lifestyles of both princes, particularly Prince Harry’s infamous nights out.

The Wild Side of Combs’ Parties

The rapper has previously faced scrutiny over his wild parties, described by some as uncomfortable for young male attendees. A resurfaced video featured him questioning a teenage Justin Bieber about why he hadn’t been in touch, making Bieber visibly uneasy.

Possible Encounters with the Royals

While it remains unclear if Prince William and Prince Harry ever attended any of Combs’ lavish parties, the two were seen together with him at a 2007 event, which was the Princess Diana Memorial Concert. Following the concert, Combs attended an afterparty at a club called Paper.

Facing Serious Legal Challenges

Fast forward nearly two decades, and Combs is now embroiled in serious legal troubles, including charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and fraud. A 14-page indictment revealed that his parties, dubbed “freak offs,” allegedly involved drugging and assaulting attendees.

In addition to the federal case, Combs is battling multiple civil lawsuits related to alleged sex crimes. Notably, Prince Harry was mentioned in one of these suits, as the claims suggested that Combs attracted individuals due to his connections with high-profile figures, including the British royal.

Denial of Allegations

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Combs has denied all charges and is preparing for trial. As the situation unfolds, both Harry and William’s representatives have been contacted for comments, but no responses have been received as of yet.

