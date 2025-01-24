Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Donald Trump Denounces Federal “Unlimited Abortion” Rights During March For Life

President Trump addressed the March for Life rally, denouncing the federal right to "unlimited abortion" and reaffirming his commitment to anti-abortion policies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Donald Trump Denounces Federal “Unlimited Abortion” Rights During March For Life


President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of attendees at the March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday, boasting about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and reaffirming his commitment to anti-abortion policies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a recorded video address, Trump called Roe v. Wade an “unconstitutional decision” that had led to “50 years of division and anger.” He vowed to “stop the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion-on-demand, up to the moment of birth and even after birth,” repeating a claim he has made in the past. Trump emphasized his intention to leave abortion laws to individual states, a stance he has taken on the campaign trail.

Trump’s speech at the March for Life rally marked a return to a core priority for many Republicans, despite his previous reluctance to focus on abortion during his campaign. The annual rally took place one day after Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists who had been convicted of illegally blockading a reproductive health clinic in D.C.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vice President JD Vance, attending the rally in person, praised Trump as “the most pro-family, most pro-life American president of our lifetime.” Vance highlighted the government’s role in making it easier for families to afford having children and emphasized the need for a culture that celebrates life at all stages.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also addressed the rally, declaring that Florida is “the place where babies go to live” following the defeat of Amendment Four. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune gave remarks earlier in the day, reinforcing the rally’s anti-abortion message.

March for Life leaders Jeanne Mancini and Jennie Bradley expressed their support for Trump and Vance, stating that they look forward to working with them to dismantle the Biden Administration’s abortion agenda and achieve victories for vulnerable unborn children and their mothers.

Anti-abortion groups have identified limiting access to mifepristone, an abortion pill, as a top priority during Trump’s term. However, in a December interview, Trump committed to protecting access to the abortion pill, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

Trump made history in 2020 by becoming the first sitting president to attend the March for Life rally in person. His continued involvement in the rally underscores his commitment to anti-abortion policies and his influence within the Republican Party.

ALSO READ: Bulgarian Woman Living In UK Rejects Claims Of Spying For Russia

Filed under

abortion rights Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

19-Year-Old Italian Cyclist Sara Piffer Dies In Training Ride Accident

19-Year-Old Italian Cyclist Sara Piffer Dies In Training Ride Accident

Chelsea Emulates Manchester City’s Blueprint To Revamp Their Fortunes

Chelsea Emulates Manchester City’s Blueprint To Revamp Their Fortunes

Bulgarian Woman Living In UK Rejects Claims Of Spying For Russia

Bulgarian Woman Living In UK Rejects Claims Of Spying For Russia

Slovak Opposition Demonstrates While PM Fico Alleges Coup Plot

Slovak Opposition Demonstrates While PM Fico Alleges Coup Plot

Trump Store Capitalizes On White House Comeback, Inquiry Shows

Trump Store Capitalizes On White House Comeback, Inquiry Shows

Entertainment

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox