Donald Trump Denounces Federal “Unlimited Abortion” Rights During March For Life

President Trump addressed the March for Life rally, denouncing the federal right to "unlimited abortion" and reaffirming his commitment to anti-abortion policies.

President Donald Trump addressed tens of thousands of attendees at the March for Life anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday, boasting about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and reaffirming his commitment to anti-abortion policies.

In a recorded video address, Trump called Roe v. Wade an “unconstitutional decision” that had led to “50 years of division and anger.” He vowed to “stop the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion-on-demand, up to the moment of birth and even after birth,” repeating a claim he has made in the past. Trump emphasized his intention to leave abortion laws to individual states, a stance he has taken on the campaign trail.

Trump’s speech at the March for Life rally marked a return to a core priority for many Republicans, despite his previous reluctance to focus on abortion during his campaign. The annual rally took place one day after Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists who had been convicted of illegally blockading a reproductive health clinic in D.C.

Vice President JD Vance, attending the rally in person, praised Trump as “the most pro-family, most pro-life American president of our lifetime.” Vance highlighted the government’s role in making it easier for families to afford having children and emphasized the need for a culture that celebrates life at all stages.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also addressed the rally, declaring that Florida is “the place where babies go to live” following the defeat of Amendment Four. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune gave remarks earlier in the day, reinforcing the rally’s anti-abortion message.

March for Life leaders Jeanne Mancini and Jennie Bradley expressed their support for Trump and Vance, stating that they look forward to working with them to dismantle the Biden Administration’s abortion agenda and achieve victories for vulnerable unborn children and their mothers.

Anti-abortion groups have identified limiting access to mifepristone, an abortion pill, as a top priority during Trump’s term. However, in a December interview, Trump committed to protecting access to the abortion pill, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

Trump made history in 2020 by becoming the first sitting president to attend the March for Life rally in person. His continued involvement in the rally underscores his commitment to anti-abortion policies and his influence within the Republican Party.

