Bulgarian Woman Living In UK Rejects Claims Of Spying For Russia

Katrin Ivanova, a 33-year-old Bulgarian woman, stands accused of being part of a Russian spy cell operating in the UK and Europe. The trial has brought to light a series of elaborate operations, leading to serious allegations against Ivanova and her associates.

Ivanova is accused of gathering information for Russia in a series of covert operations, targeting high-profile entities and individuals across Europe. Among the allegations are claims that she targeted a US military base in Germany and secretly filmed two investigative journalists considered enemies of the Russian state. Jurors have been informed that there was a risk these journalists could be kidnapped or assassinated as a result of these operations.

Taking the witness stand for the first time, Ivanova denied being a spy. She admitted to following individuals targeted by the operations and traveling around Europe, but she insisted she was unaware of the true purpose of her activities. Ivanova stated that she believed one operation targeting investigative journalist Christo Grozev was a form of journalism intended to expose corruption. “The plan was to try and expose Mr. Grozev,” she explained, noting that no information was ever published and “nothing actually happened.”

Ivanova revealed that her then-partner, Biser Dzhambazov, had asked her to participate in surveillance operations. She described her trust in Dzhambazov, saying, “He has been my partner for over 10 years. Why would he do something that’s going to hurt me?” The operations were purportedly to help Dzhambazov’s friend Orlin Roussev, who had financially assisted the couple after they moved to the UK in 2012.

The couple first met Roussev at East Croydon station in 2012 and were impressed by his success. Ivanova described Roussev as a “typical hero immigrant story” and someone she admired.

Both Dzhambazov and Roussev have already admitted to conspiring to spy for Russia. Ivanova’s emotional testimony included the revelation that she discovered her partner had been arrested in bed with another alleged female spy, Vanya Gaberova. Ivanova recounted how Dzhambazov had told her he had a brain tumor and needed treatment abroad, which she now believes was a lie to lead a “parallel life” with Gaberova.

As the trial continues, Ivanova’s defense will likely focus on her lack of knowledge about the true nature of the operations she was involved in. The court will need to consider the extent of her involvement and whether she was aware of the espionage activities she is accused of participating in.

