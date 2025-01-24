Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Injured

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast killed two people and injured one on January 24. Falling debris destroyed buildings in Brovary and Fastiv, with rescue teams working to locate missing individuals.

Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Injured

A deadly overnight drone attack on January 24 targeted Kyiv Oblast, resulting in two fatalities and one injury, according to reports from the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration. The incident has further escalated concerns over the ongoing use of drones by Russia to target Ukrainian regions, including residential areas.

Destruction in Brovary and Fastiv Regions

In the city of Brovary, just outside the capital Kyiv, a 36-year-old man lost his life when falling drone debris struck a 10-story residential building. The impact caused a fire, leaving a 26-year-old man with superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract. Emergency crews promptly extinguished the flames, and approximately 150 residents were evacuated from the affected building.

Elsewhere, in the Fastiv region, debris from a drone destroyed a house, claiming another life. Rescue teams continue to search for a woman believed to be trapped under the rubble. No further details about the victim have been disclosed.

Air Defense Efforts Amid Intensified Attacks

Ukraine’s Air Force issued warnings throughout the night regarding potential drone strikes, as air defense systems operated extensively to intercept incoming attacks. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed at least one drone was recorded flying over the capital, triggering air defense systems around 3:13 AM.

In Lviv, Maxim Kozitsky, head of the regional military administration, reported the detection of three Russian “Shahed” drones in the airspace. The air defense system successfully countered the threat.

Russia’s reliance on attack drones, such as the “Shahed” models, has intensified over the past year. These drones have been deployed across various Ukrainian regions, often targeting residential areas and infrastructure, causing significant casualties and destruction.

The Human Cost of Ongoing Strikes

The full extent of the damage caused by the January 24 attack is still under assessment. However, the immediate human cost—two lives lost, a person injured, and families displaced—underscores the devastating impact of these strikes on civilians. The tragic events in Brovary and Fastiv further highlight the urgent need for heightened defense measures and international support.

