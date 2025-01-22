Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Trump Urges Russia to End Ukraine War, Acknowledges Russia’s Help In World War II: ‘ I Love The Russian People’

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russia to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for diplomacy while warning of severe economic repercussions if the conflict continues. He criticized the current handling of the situation, asserting the war would not have occurred under his leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Russia to negotiate an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy while warning of severe economic measures if the conflict continues.

“I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people and always had a very good relationship with President Putin,” Trump said, reflecting on his interactions with Russian leadership during his presidency. He also dismissed allegations of his ties to Russia as the “Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX.”

Acknowledgment of Russia’s Historical Sacrifice

Trump highlighted Russia’s significant role in World War II, paying tribute to the country’s enormous losses. “We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process,” he said.

However, he stressed that the ongoing war in Ukraine has no justification and must end immediately. “Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous war! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE,” he warned.

Trump Gives Ultimatum on Economic Measures

In his statement, Trump issued a clear warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening economic repercussions if no resolution is reached. “If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” Trump said.

He urged for immediate action, stating, “We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!”

Trump Criticises Current Leadership

The President also claimed the conflict would not have occurred during his administration. “This war, which never would have started if I were President, needs to end now,” he stated, reiterating his belief in the importance of negotiation and diplomacy to prevent further loss of life.

