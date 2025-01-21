Zelensky: 200,000 Allied Forces Required For A Peace Agreement Between Russia And Ukraine

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that at least 200,000 allied troops would be required to enforce any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. His statement underscored the critical need for Europe to take a leading role in ensuring its security as tensions escalate with Russia. As former US President Donald Trump returns to power, Zelenskyy urged European leaders not to focus on what Trump might do but instead to act decisively in defending their continent.

Zelenskyy warned that the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has seen involvement from North Korean troops in Russia’s campaign, was no longer a distant conflict. He pointed out that such fighting was happening much closer to Europe than many might realize, with battles taking place in the Kursk region, only a short distance from the European heartland. “There is no ocean separating European countries from Russia,” Zelenskyy stressed, calling on Europe to establish itself as a strong global player amid Russia’s aggressive actions.

Zelenskyy also discussed the possibility of an international peacekeeping mission if a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia were to be achieved. He specified that a minimum of 200,000 troops would be required for the operation. “From all the Europeans? 200,000, it’s a minimum. It’s a minimum, otherwise it’s nothing,” he stated, making it clear that reducing Ukraine’s military to a fraction of its size, a demand from the Kremlin, would not be an option. Ukraine’s army, currently 800,000 strong, is seen by Zelenskyy as a vital component of the country’s defense and sovereignty.

Zelenskyy’s call for greater European military involvement comes as he stresses the need for robust security assurances, particularly through NATO membership. While many European countries support Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, opposition from the United States, Germany, and pro-Russian governments like Hungary and Slovakia complicates the situation. The prospect of NATO membership remains a critical element for Ukraine’s security in any ceasefire negotiations.

In recent weeks, Zelenskyy has been in talks with several European leaders regarding the potential for a peacekeeping operation. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK leader Keir Starmer have been among those engaged in discussions, with Starmer expressing the UK’s readiness to “play our full part.” While Starmer stopped short of committing to boots on the ground, he reaffirmed the UK’s continued leadership in supporting Ukraine’s defense.

As the war continues to devastate Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s urgent appeal for a multinational peacekeeping force reflects the growing realization that Europe’s security is intrinsically linked to the outcome of the conflict. The international community, particularly European nations, now faces the daunting task of not only supporting Ukraine in its defense but also navigating the complex geopolitical landscape to secure a lasting peace. The need for coordinated action and a significant military presence to uphold any peace deal is more pressing than ever.

