Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Elon Musk Give A Nazi Salute Or A Roman Salute, And What Sets Them Apart?

Elon Musk's salute during Trump’s inauguration sparked controversy. Critics accused him of a Nazi salute while supporters defended it as a Roman gesture.

Did Elon Musk Give A Nazi Salute Or A Roman Salute, And What Sets Them Apart?

Elon Musk’s recent gestures at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration sparked widespread debate, with many questioning whether he had performed a Nazi salute. His swift and enthusiastic back-to-back gestures, which elicited cheers from the crowd, drew immediate comparisons to the infamous Nazi salute. Critics quickly accused Musk of promoting fascist ideology, while some of his supporters defended the move, claiming it was a Roman salute.

The Roman salute, characterized by raising the right arm straight with the palm down, is commonly associated with fascism, especially since Benito Mussolini’s Italy popularized it in the 1920s. However, some argue that the salute had ancient origins in the Roman Empire. Historians, however, debunk this theory, with Professor Martin Winkler’s 2009 book revealing no evidence of the salute in ancient Rome. Instead, he claims it was invented in the 19th century for use in melodramatic films set in ancient Rome.

Despite its claimed ancient roots, the Roman salute gained notoriety when Mussolini’s fascist regime adopted it, and the Nazis followed suit with a slightly modified version. By 1933, the Nazi salute became one of the most powerful symbols of Nazi ideology, reinforced by the regime’s strict enforcement. Children were taught to perform it, and shops would refuse service to those who did not comply.

As the debate surrounding Musk’s gesture intensified, some defended his action as an innocent expression of enthusiasm, while others, such as Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian of fascism, labeled it a clear Nazi salute. The Anti-Defamation League also weighed in, asserting that Musk’s gesture was an awkward expression of excitement rather than an intentional Nazi salute.

Musk’s increasing political outspokenness, including his support for far-right and anti-establishment groups across Europe, further complicated the situation. His involvement in funding Trump’s campaign and backing parties like Alternative für Deutschland, led by controversial figures such as Björn Höcke, has raised concerns about his alignment with far-right ideologies. Musk, however, dismissed the accusations, stating on X, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

The distinction between the Roman and Nazi salutes remains a point of contention. While both gestures involve raising the arm, the Nazi salute includes a slightly lower extended arm, which became widely associated with Nazi Germany and its hateful ideology. Both gestures are considered hate symbols by organizations such as Freedom House, which tracks radical movements worldwide.

Some far-right groups have also embraced efforts to reframe the Nazi salute as a “Roman salute.” These groups have used this argument to distance themselves from the historical context of the Nazi regime. However, many historians and critics continue to argue that the Nazi salute and its variations are inextricably linked to fascist ideologies and should not be rebranded as something innocuous.

As Musk’s gesture continued to dominate headlines, reactions varied. Some in the far-right celebrated the moment, with figures like Christopher Pohlhaus of the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe and Andrew Torba, founder of the far-right social media platform Gab, praising Musk’s actions. This only fueled the debate over whether Musk’s gesture was a deliberate display of political allegiance or merely a misjudged expression of excitement.

The controversy surrounding Musk’s salute highlights the complexities of symbols, historical context, and modern political movements. Whether one views Musk’s gesture as a Nazi salute, a Roman salute, or something else entirely, it is clear that the symbolism behind such gestures continues to provoke intense reactions, particularly as political figures navigate the intersection of public expression and ideological symbolism.

ALSO READ: Government Likely To Take Over Pataudi Family’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Estate

Filed under

Elon Musk Trump inauguration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Zelensky: 200,000 Allied Forces Required For A Peace Agreement Between Russia And Ukraine

Zelensky: 200,000 Allied Forces Required For A Peace Agreement Between Russia And Ukraine

Mahakumbh 2025: Day 9 To Witness 50 Crore Devotees At Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Day 9 To Witness 50 Crore Devotees At Triveni Sangam

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Government Likely To Take Over Pataudi Family’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Estate

Government Likely To Take Over Pataudi Family’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Estate

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Who Is The World’s Richest Child Actor With A Net Worth Of $6million At Just 16 Years?

Who Is The World’s Richest Child Actor With A Net Worth Of $6million At Just

Jane The Virgin Actor Francisco San Martin Dies At 39

Jane The Virgin Actor Francisco San Martin Dies At 39

Watch: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Show During Late-Night Victory at Australian Open

Watch: Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Steals the Show During Late-Night Victory at Australian Open

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox