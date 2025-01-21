Did Elon Musk Give A Nazi Salute Or A Roman Salute, And What Sets Them Apart?

Elon Musk’s recent gestures at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration sparked widespread debate, with many questioning whether he had performed a Nazi salute. His swift and enthusiastic back-to-back gestures, which elicited cheers from the crowd, drew immediate comparisons to the infamous Nazi salute. Critics quickly accused Musk of promoting fascist ideology, while some of his supporters defended the move, claiming it was a Roman salute.

The Roman salute, characterized by raising the right arm straight with the palm down, is commonly associated with fascism, especially since Benito Mussolini’s Italy popularized it in the 1920s. However, some argue that the salute had ancient origins in the Roman Empire. Historians, however, debunk this theory, with Professor Martin Winkler’s 2009 book revealing no evidence of the salute in ancient Rome. Instead, he claims it was invented in the 19th century for use in melodramatic films set in ancient Rome.

Despite its claimed ancient roots, the Roman salute gained notoriety when Mussolini’s fascist regime adopted it, and the Nazis followed suit with a slightly modified version. By 1933, the Nazi salute became one of the most powerful symbols of Nazi ideology, reinforced by the regime’s strict enforcement. Children were taught to perform it, and shops would refuse service to those who did not comply.

As the debate surrounding Musk’s gesture intensified, some defended his action as an innocent expression of enthusiasm, while others, such as Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian of fascism, labeled it a clear Nazi salute. The Anti-Defamation League also weighed in, asserting that Musk’s gesture was an awkward expression of excitement rather than an intentional Nazi salute.

Musk’s increasing political outspokenness, including his support for far-right and anti-establishment groups across Europe, further complicated the situation. His involvement in funding Trump’s campaign and backing parties like Alternative für Deutschland, led by controversial figures such as Björn Höcke, has raised concerns about his alignment with far-right ideologies. Musk, however, dismissed the accusations, stating on X, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

The distinction between the Roman and Nazi salutes remains a point of contention. While both gestures involve raising the arm, the Nazi salute includes a slightly lower extended arm, which became widely associated with Nazi Germany and its hateful ideology. Both gestures are considered hate symbols by organizations such as Freedom House, which tracks radical movements worldwide.

Some far-right groups have also embraced efforts to reframe the Nazi salute as a “Roman salute.” These groups have used this argument to distance themselves from the historical context of the Nazi regime. However, many historians and critics continue to argue that the Nazi salute and its variations are inextricably linked to fascist ideologies and should not be rebranded as something innocuous.

As Musk’s gesture continued to dominate headlines, reactions varied. Some in the far-right celebrated the moment, with figures like Christopher Pohlhaus of the neo-Nazi Blood Tribe and Andrew Torba, founder of the far-right social media platform Gab, praising Musk’s actions. This only fueled the debate over whether Musk’s gesture was a deliberate display of political allegiance or merely a misjudged expression of excitement.

The controversy surrounding Musk’s salute highlights the complexities of symbols, historical context, and modern political movements. Whether one views Musk’s gesture as a Nazi salute, a Roman salute, or something else entirely, it is clear that the symbolism behind such gestures continues to provoke intense reactions, particularly as political figures navigate the intersection of public expression and ideological symbolism.

