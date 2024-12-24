Delhi HC Slams DDA For Unsafe, Shoddy Signature View Flats; Allows Demolition

The Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi Development Authority for the substandard construction of the Signature View Apartments at Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, and cleared the way for their demolition.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reprimanded the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the substandard construction of the Signature View Apartments at Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, and cleared the way for their demolition.

The Court also issued directives to ensure that residents are paid interim rent while staying in alternative accommodation until the flats are reconstructed.

Justice Mini Pushkarna expressed strong disapproval of the DDA’s negligence, stating that its actions had put the lives of hundreds of residents at risk. “Such delinquency and gross negligence by the DDA is unpardonable, as the same has put lives of hundreds of residents therein, to great risk and danger,” the Court said.

The Court also stated that DDA’s callousness violated the residents’ right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Signature View Apartments, launched as part of a multi-story housing scheme in 2010, contained 336 flats. Shortly after residents moved in, the apartments showed signs of deterioration. By 2013-2014, exterior plaster had fallen off, and interior ceilings began to collapse. While the DDA carried out repair works over the years, these were only cosmetic and failed to address underlying structural issues.

In December 2023, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) declared the building complex “dangerous,” and the DDA initiated a demolition and rehabilitation plan. However, disagreements arose regarding the timing of interim rent payments.

While 70% of the residents had vacated their flats, some remained, and the DDA insisted on paying interim rent only once all residents had left. This led to a legal dispute, which culminated in the High Court’s December 23 ruling.

Court’s Key Verdicts

1. Demolition Upheld: The Court upheld the MCD and DDA’s proposal to demolish the Signature View Apartments, stating that the decision followed multiple inspections and expert reports. “It is apparent that the buildings in question are structurally unsafe,” the Court observed, adding that it would not interfere with policy matters of this nature.

2. Construction of Additional Flats Set Aside: The Court rejected the DDA’s proposal to build 168 additional flats in areas originally designated as common spaces. Court sided with the residents, asserting that these common areas belonged to the flat owners, and DDA had no right to use them for additional construction.

3. Interim Rent Payment: The Court ordered that interim rent be paid as soon as a resident vacates their flat. It emphasized that residents should not be forced to wait until every occupant leaves the complex before receiving rent. The DDA was directed to pay ₹50,000 per month to High-Income Group (HIG) residents and ₹38,000 per month to Middle-Income Group (MIG) residents. The rent will increase by 10% annually until residents are relocated to the reconstructed flats.

The ruling provides significant relief to the residents, who have faced prolonged difficulties due to the DDA’s negligence. The Court further ensured that they are compensated fairly during the rebuilding process.

Read More: Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence Bishnoi