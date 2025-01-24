Trump Store Capitalizes On White House Comeback, Inquiry Shows

Donald Trump’s merchandising operation ramps up with 168 new products celebrating his return to the White House, raising ethics concerns and financial gains.

Donald Trump’s merchandising operation has ramped up significantly between election day and his recent inauguration, aiming to capitalize on his return to the White House.

Since November, 168 new products have appeared for sale on trumpstore.com, many celebrating Trump’s election to a second term. These items range from playing cards, woolen blankets, and clothes to whisky glasses, hats, teddy bears, and books. According to the pro-transparency group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), purchasing one of each item would cost a Trump supporter $13,804.

The president’s online store, which attracted ethics concerns when it was launched early in his first administration in 2017, is run by the Trump Organization separate from his administration. However, CREW notes that the store is “quietly making Trump millions.” The group criticizes Trump for prioritizing personal financial gain over the needs of the American people, stating that he is exploiting the presidency to funnel money into his businesses.

Trump’s retail operation is not subtle about its offerings, with products celebrating “anything and everything President Trump.” The store’s landing page prominently features Trump’s signature Make America Great Again hats, a departure from his first term when campaign-related merchandise was not promoted to maintain separation between the Trump Organization and his political operation.

Most of the new items are contained in three specific collections: the Trump 45 Collection, the 45-47 collection, and the Trump inauguration collection. The store hosts 78 products, valued at $8,180, that explicitly allude to Trump’s second presidency.

On inauguration day, the site listed 1,725 different Trump-themed products, with several items out of stock. Purchasing one of each in-stock item would cost a supporter $36,274. The haul includes a $200 MAGA “victory blanket,” a $30 inauguration seal coffee mug, a $550 “Trump 45-47” Bling Clutch, and sets of two engraved beer, wine, or whisky glasses at $47 each. Clothing items include 45-47 zip jackets at $225, hoodies for $115, and beanie hats for $35.

Some items synonymous with Trump, such as his “blasphemous and disgusting” Bible and a $100,000 18-karat gold watch, are not listed on the site. Despite recording more than $3 million in sales in 2023, CREW notes that Trump’s profits from the online store are “like a drop in the bucket” compared with other pre-inauguration ventures, such as his recent sale of a new cryptocurrency that netted him billions and prompted more accusations of corruption.

The operation has been an integral and stable part of the Trump “grift” since he first ran for office. CREW suggests that this foreshadows how his store will seek to profit from his second term. The Trump Organization may have announced an ethics pledge that detaches Trump from the store’s day-to-day management, but the store’s profit model is directly tied to Trump’s political life and will still put money in Trump’s pockets.