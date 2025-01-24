Home
Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, the 64-year-old son of Audrey Hepburn, expressed his appreciation for Ivanka's tribute. He explained that he wasn’t surprised by Ivanka’s choice to draw inspiration from his mother.

Ivanka Trump made waves on Monday when she wore a custom Givenchy gown at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball, leaving the internet buzzing with admiration. The 43-year-old former advisor to the president dazzled in a haute couture dress that paid homage to Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn. The gown was a modern re-creation of the elegant look Hepburn wore in the 1954 film Sabrina, and it caught the attention of many, including Audrey Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer. He has now spoken out about Ivanka’s tribute to his mother, offering his thoughts on the elegant moment.

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reflects on Ivanka Trump’s Tribute

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, the 64-year-old son of Audrey Hepburn, expressed his appreciation for Ivanka’s tribute. He explained that he wasn’t surprised by Ivanka’s choice to draw inspiration from his mother. “It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name, she chose to draw inspiration from her, to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one – the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother’s passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King’s day,” Sean said.

He described the moment as a “cocktail” of significant events, acknowledging how Ivanka’s choice of gown aligned with a day of great historical and cultural importance.

Reflecting further on his mother’s lasting influence, Sean noted, “Over the past 71 years her legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transnational.” He emphasized how Audrey Hepburn’s elegance, rooted in her inner beauty and spirit, continues to inspire people worldwide. “Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses, and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way,” Sean added.

Ivanka Trump Honors Audrey Hepburn’s Legacy

Ivanka Trump also shared her gratitude and honor in wearing the Givenchy gown. In a statement provided by a White House representative to Page Six, the former first daughter expressed her admiration for Audrey Hepburn. “Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka,” the rep stated, adding that Ivanka felt privileged to honor Hepburn’s legacy through the dress.

The White House insider revealed that Ivanka was “incredibly grateful” to the Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for their craftsmanship. The dress, which meticulously captured the elegance and artistry of Hepburn’s iconic style, was praised by Ivanka as a “masterpiece.”

Ivanka went on to say that it was a great privilege for her to honor the late actress in such a meaningful way. She was deeply appreciative of the Givenchy team for bringing this homage to life, a moment that resonated with both her personal admiration for Hepburn and the significance of the occasion.

Ivanka Tump’s Moment of Fashion and Legacy

Ivanka Trump’s choice to wear the Givenchy gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn not only turned heads at the inaugural ball but also highlighted the lasting influence of the beloved actress. Hepburn’s legacy, filled with grace and compassion, continues to impact new generations, and Ivanka’s tribute serves as a beautiful reminder of Hepburn’s timeless elegance.

The gown itself became a symbol of a blend of history, elegance, and tribute. With Sean Hepburn Ferrer’s reflection on his mother’s ongoing influence, it’s clear that Audrey Hepburn’s legacy endures, inspiring those who seek to embody her grace and beauty, just as Ivanka Trump did on that momentous day.

