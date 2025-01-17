Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025: Here’s The Schedule Of Trump’s Swearing-In-ceremony For January 20

The official swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.

The United States is gearing up for a historic event as Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in for his second term as president on January 20, 2025.

Marking a significant political comeback, this inauguration promises a weekend filled with ceremonial traditions, celebrations, and national reflection.

Here’s a detailed look at the schedule of events leading up to and on Inauguration Day.

When Is the Inauguration?

The official swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. President Trump will take the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, formally beginning his second term.

Following the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address, which is expected to emphasize themes of unity, optimism, and the continuation of his “America First” agenda.

Full Schedule for Inauguration Weekend

Saturday, January 18, 2025

President’s Reception & Fireworks Display: Hosted at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner: An exclusive gathering to honor the newly formed administration.

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Wreath-Laying Ceremony: Held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen heroes.

MAGA Victory Rally: A grand rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., energizing supporters and celebrating Trump’s second term.

Candlelight Dinner: A formal evening event featuring remarks from President Trump.

Monday, January 20, 2025 (Inauguration Day)

Morning Service: At St. John’s Episcopal Church, continuing the long-standing tradition.

Tea at the White House: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a symbolic display of unity.

Swearing-In Ceremony: The main event begins at 12:00 p.m. ET at the U.S. Capitol.

Farewell Ceremony: A formal departure ceremony for Biden and Harris.

Joint Congressional Luncheon: Held in the Capitol, attended by congressional leaders.

Presidential Parade: A celebratory parade down Pennsylvania Avenue featuring over 7,500 participants, including military regiments, bands, and floats.

Oval Office Signing Ceremony: Trump will officially sign nominations and executive orders as his first acts in office.

Inaugural Balls: Festivities include the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball, where Trump will address attendees.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service: Concluding the inaugural celebrations, this service will take place at Washington National Cathedral at 11:00 a.m.

Key Highlights of the Inauguration Will be:

The Presidential Parade

This iconic event will feature a motorcade down Pennsylvania Avenue. Spectators can line the streets to witness a vibrant display of American culture, including military honors, marching bands, and community groups.

MAGA Victory Rally

On January 19, the rally at Capital One Arena will serve as a high-energy prelude to Inauguration Day. With thousands expected to attend, Trump is likely to outline his vision for the next four years.

Inaugural Balls

The evening of January 20 will feature glamorous celebrations attended by dignitaries, Trump family members, and prominent political figures. These events symbolize the festive spirit of the day and bring together leaders across party lines.

How to Watch the Inauguration

Major news networks and online platforms will provide live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony and other events. The White House will also stream the inauguration on its official website.

Will Biden and Harris Attend?

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony, fulfilling a tradition of peaceful transitions of power. This will mark a notable moment, as Trump notably did not attend Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

