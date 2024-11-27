Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Donald Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya To Be The Next Director Of NIH

Dr. Bhattacharya was a very vocal during the COVID-19 pandemic, opposing lockdown in a large number, speaking out against the covid policies.

Donald Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya To Be The Next Director Of NIH

President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford-trained physician and economist, as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The NIH, a $50 billion agency, is the world’s largest government-funded biomedical research institution, playing a critical role in public health and innovation.

Jay Bhattacharya

Jay Bhattacharya, 56, was born in Kolkata, India. He move to US and is currently professor of medicine, economics, and health research policy at Standford University.

Dr. Bhattacharya was a very vocal during the COVID-19 pandemic, opposing lockdown in a large number, speaking out against lockdown as being co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, appearing in October 2020 to advocate for protection of targeted vulnerable groups rather than enforcing restrictions on the whole population. He faced backlash from public health officials as well as skeptics to the pandemic policies.

Trump praised Bhattacharya’s vision for reforming the NIH, outlining plans to reduce bureaucratic influence and prioritize creative research initiatives.

In a statement, Trump expressed confidence in Bhattacharya’s ability to “restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research” and tackle pressing health challenges, including chronic illnesses and the rising burden of disease in the U.S.

Robert F Kennedy To Head NIH, FDA, CDC

Bhattacharya will report directly to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Trump has nominated as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy, an outspoken vaccine skeptic, will run the NIH alongside other major health agencies like the FDA and CDC.

Other key appointments to Trump’s health team include Dr. Marty Makary for the FDA, former Congressman Dave Weldon for the CDC, and Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General. Many of Trump’s supporters have welcomed these nominations but also created controversy due to their criticism of mainstream public health policies.

Bhattacharya’s nomination will be submitted to the Senate for confirmation. Upon confirmation, he will be expected to lead NIH.

