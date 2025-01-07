Donald Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To ‘Gulf of America’, Claiming ‘US Does Most Work There’

Donald Trump unveiled his vision to rebrand the waterbody ‘Gulf of Mexico’ as the “Gulf of America.”

President-elect Donald Trump is soon to take over the US presidency in few weeks. Amid that, speaking at a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, he has announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

He described it as “appropriate” and unveiled his vision to rebrand the waterbody as the “Gulf of America.”

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” Trump declared. “That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

The president-elect did not provide a timeline for the renaming but promised an official announcement “at a future date pretty soon.”

Trump justified the change by claiming the United States “does most of the work there” and that the Gulf’s economic and geopolitical significance warranted an American identity.

“Mexico’s really in trouble. A lot of trouble. It’s a very dangerous place,” Trump added, doubling down on his criticism of the neighboring country. He reiterated his long-standing demand for stricter border controls, accusing Mexico of facilitating illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the U.S.

Tariff Threats Against Mexico and Canada

Donald Trump has also renewed his threats to impose “very serious tariffs” on Mexico and Canada, citing both nations as contributors to the U.S. drug crisis.

“They come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers,” Trump claimed, though he did not provide supporting evidence or figures.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is yet to respond. She has reportedly spoke with the president-elect Trump in recent months regarding his tariff threats.

