Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To ‘Gulf of America’, Claiming ‘US Does Most Work There’

Donald Trump unveiled his vision to rebrand the waterbody ‘Gulf of Mexico’ as the “Gulf of America.”

Donald Trump Proposes Renaming Gulf of Mexico To ‘Gulf of America’, Claiming ‘US Does Most Work There’

President-elect Donald Trump is soon to take over the US presidency in few weeks. Amid that, speaking at a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, he has announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

He described it as “appropriate” and unveiled his vision to rebrand the waterbody as the “Gulf of America.”

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” Trump declared. “That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

The president-elect did not provide a timeline for the renaming but promised an official announcement “at a future date pretty soon.”

Trump justified the change by claiming the United States “does most of the work there” and that the Gulf’s economic and geopolitical significance warranted an American identity.

“Mexico’s really in trouble. A lot of trouble. It’s a very dangerous place,” Trump added, doubling down on his criticism of the neighboring country. He reiterated his long-standing demand for stricter border controls, accusing Mexico of facilitating illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the U.S.

Tariff Threats Against Mexico and Canada

Donald Trump has also renewed his threats to impose “very serious tariffs” on Mexico and Canada, citing both nations as contributors to the U.S. drug crisis.

“They come through Canada too, and the drugs that are coming through are at record numbers,” Trump claimed, though he did not provide supporting evidence or figures.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is yet to respond. She has reportedly spoke with the president-elect Trump in recent months regarding his tariff threats.

(with inputs)

ALSO READ: UK Grooming Gangs Scandal: What Is The Debate Between Elon Musk And Keir Starmer?

Filed under

donald trump Mexico US Tariff

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Entertainment

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox