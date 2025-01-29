Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Doomsday Clock Hits All-Time Low As Trump Returns, Nuclear War And Climate Risks Rise

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set the Doomsday Clock at 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to signaling global catastrophe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Doomsday Clock Hits All-Time Low As Trump Returns, Nuclear War And Climate Risks Rise


The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set the Doomsday Clock at 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to signaling global catastrophe. This alarming change came on January 28, in response to rising concerns over nuclear weapons, climate change, and global health, particularly exacerbated by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The previous adjustment occurred in 2022, when the clock was set at 90 seconds due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The clock’s original setting in 1947 was at seven minutes to midnight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Stark Signal of Danger

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which created the Doomsday Clock during the Cold War, issued a statement expressing deep concern over the world’s current trajectory. It emphasized that the world is already perilously close to the precipice of disaster, with a move of even a single second closer to midnight serving as an unmistakable warning.

“Our fervent hope is that leaders will recognize the world’s existential predicament and take bold action to reduce the threats posed by nuclear weapons, climate change, and the potential misuse of biological science and emerging technologies,” the statement said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Growing Threat of Nuclear Warfare

One of the key factors contributing to the decision to move the clock forward is the rising nuclear threat, especially with increasing tensions between countries like North Korea, Russia, and China. The Bulletin expressed deep concern about the cooperation between these nations in developing nuclear weapons, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric about using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war causing particular alarm.

“There is this growing sense that some nation might end up using nuclear weapons, and that’s terrifying,” said Daniel Holz, chair of the group’s science and security board. This growing rhetoric, combined with the current geopolitical climate, has heightened the global fear of nuclear escalation.

The Responsibility of Major Powers

The Bulletin highlighted that the United States, China, and Russia hold the collective power to destroy civilization and bear the primary responsibility to steer the world away from disaster. Despite their profound political differences, the Bulletin urged these countries to engage in good-faith discussions on global threats to avoid further escalation.

“The world depends on immediate action,” the statement said, urging these three superpowers to take the first steps toward de-escalation without delay. The group made it clear that every moment of hesitation increases the risk of a global catastrophe.

The Doomsday Clock’s new setting is a somber reminder of the growing existential risks humanity faces. The Bulletin’s call to action is clear: world leaders must take bold steps to mitigate the dangers posed by nuclear weapons, climate change, and other emerging threats before it’s too late. The clock’s proximity to midnight underscores the urgency of these issues, and the world is watching closely to see if global powers will rise to the challenge and reverse course.

Read More : Did The US Fund Condoms In Gaza? Musk Reacts

Filed under

Doomsday Clock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

What Is Mauni Amavasya? Devotees Flock To Mahakumbh To Celebrate Auspicious Occasion Causing Stampede

Japan Invites US President Donald Trump For Atomic Bombings’ 80th Anniversary , ‘Decisive leadership On Abolition Of Nuclear Arms’

Japan Invites US President Donald Trump For Atomic Bombings’ 80th Anniversary , ‘Decisive leadership On...

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt...

Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of Vilifying Material

Delhi Elections: PIL Moved In HC To Restrain Spam Calls, Seeks Action Against Dissemination Of...

Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels Claim Control of Goma, Sparks International Outrage

Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels Claim Control of Goma, Sparks International Outrage

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox