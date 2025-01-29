Did The US Fund Condoms In Gaza? Musk Reacts

Elon Musk, the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump, has raised concerns about the funding of condoms in Gaza, a program that was reportedly supported by the Biden administration.

Elon Musk, the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump, has raised concerns about the funding of condoms in Gaza, a program that was reportedly supported by the Biden administration. Musk has suggested that the funds allocated for the purchase of condoms could have been misused, potentially benefiting militant group Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a recent press briefing, U.S. press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the DOGE, along with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), discovered that $50 million had been allocated by the previous government to fund condom distribution in Gaza. The press secretary noted that this allocation was made under the premise of supporting public health efforts in the region.

Musk’s Reaction: A Skeptical View

Elon Musk quickly responded to the discovery, calling it the “tip of the iceberg.” On his social media platform, X, Musk expressed his suspicion that a significant portion of the money may have ended up in the hands of Hamas, rather than being used for its intended purpose. He further stated that even if the funds were actually spent on condoms, he believed U.S. taxpayer money should not be used for foreign contraceptive programs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition to his serious concerns, Musk responded humorously to a claim that the condoms might have been used to transport improvised explosive devices (IEDs) or other harmful materials. He joked, “Explains why all the condom orders were magnum,” referring to the larger sizes of condoms, which he implied could be linked to the transport of illicit materials.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Musk’s sentiment, criticizing the previous government’s decision to fund contraceptives in Gaza as a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money.” Leavitt emphasized that the Biden administration’s focus was now on being more responsible with taxpayer dollars.

The Question of Proof and the Impact of the Freeze on Overseas Aid

Leavitt did not provide conclusive evidence regarding the $50 million allocation, though reports from news agency AFP pointed out that condoms are relatively inexpensive, and Gaza’s population is around two million people. The White House has claimed that the discovery of the condom distribution scheme led to a freeze in U.S. overseas assistance.

The debate over the funding of condoms in Gaza has sparked significant controversy, with critics questioning the allocation of U.S. taxpayer money for such programs. While Elon Musk and the Trump administration’s DOGE have voiced concerns over the misuse of funds, the Biden administration is focusing on ensuring better stewardship of taxpayer dollars moving forward.

Read More : Trump Administration Offers Federal Workers Deferred Resignations With 8-Month Buyout