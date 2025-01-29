Trump Administration Offers Federal Workers Deferred Resignations With 8-Month Buyout

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration has announced a program allowing federal workers to take a “deferred resignation.” This option allows workers to resign immediately while continuing to receive their pay and benefits through September 2025. The initiative, which affects approximately 2.3 million federal employees, aims to reduce the federal workforce while providing significant savings for the government.

The buyout offer was extended on January 28, 2025, to all full-time federal employees, excluding military members, U.S. Postal Service workers, and positions related to immigration enforcement and national security. A White House memo explains that those who choose to take the offer will retain all pay and benefits, including exemption from in-person work requirements, until September 30, 2025. The offer is only valid for those who resign by February 6, 2025, and the resignation process is streamlined with a simple email system for workers to submit their intent to resign.

Government’s Rationale for the Buyout

The White House, through press secretary Karoline Leavitt, explained the rationale behind the program: “American taxpayers pay for the salaries of federal government employees, and therefore deserve employees working on their behalf who actually show up to work in our wonderful federal buildings.” The statement emphasized the administration’s belief that those who are not committed to serving the public should be given the opportunity to leave with a generous payout.

While the Trump administration is optimistic that this move will result in savings of up to $100 billion, the buyout proposal has drawn criticism. Everett Kelley, President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), called the offer “coercive” and argued that it would purge the federal workforce of experienced and dedicated civil servants. Kelley warned that such a move would have unintended consequences, leaving government services disrupted and affecting millions of Americans who rely on them.

The email announcing the offer has also drawn attention for its phrasing. The subject line, “Fork in the Road,” was notably used by Elon Musk in a similar email to Twitter employees when he took over the company, leading to speculation about Musk’s potential influence on the current policy. However, White House officials have not confirmed any involvement from Musk in this initiative.

The Resignation Process

Federal workers wishing to accept the buyout simply need to respond to the email with the word “resign.” Those choosing to stay will be thanked for their continued service, though the email also makes clear that the future of some positions may be uncertain. In the event of position elimination, workers will be afforded protections under the law.

The Trump administration’s deferred resignation offer is part of a broader effort to downsize the federal workforce and save taxpayer money. While the plan is expected to provide significant savings, its impact on government efficiency and service delivery remains a topic of debate. Federal workers now face a critical decision on whether to stay in their roles or take advantage of the opportunity to leave with a substantial payout. Only time will tell how this controversial policy will affect the nation’s federal agencies and the American people who depend on them.

