EAM S Jaishankar In Kazakhstan For SCO Summit, Holds Talks With Kazakh Counterpart

Representing India, Jaishankar will participate in the SCO Summit on July 3 and 4, where the focus will be on regional security and strategies to enhance connectivity and trade. The SCO, which includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, is a significant economic and security organization, playing a crucial role in transregional cooperation.

In a tweet, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Nurtleu, highlighting the discussions on India’s growing engagement with Central Asia. “Delighted to meet DPM and FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India’s increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues,” Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Prior to the two-day event, Jaishankar met with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Astana, where they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues.

India’s Vision for the SCO

India’s agenda at the SCO is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘SECURE’ framework, which emphasizes Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The summit will see leaders reviewing the SCO’s activities over the past twenty years and discussing the future of multilateral cooperation. Key topics include the situation in Afghanistan, the Ukraine conflict, and enhancing security collaboration among member states.

India’s Role and Participation

While it is customary for the Indian Prime Minister to attend the SCO summit, PM Modi will not be participating this year due to the ongoing Parliament session. Instead, Jaishankar will represent India, reinforcing the country’s commitment to the SCO’s goals.

PM Modi conveyed his support for the summit’s success during a phone call with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan is hosting the event as the current chair of the SCO, a role previously held by India last year, when it hosted the summit virtually in July.

Historical Context and Cooperation

India’s involvement with the SCO dates back to 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member in 2017 during the Astana summit, alongside Pakistan. India has actively sought to deepen its security cooperation within the SCO, particularly through the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), focusing on security and defense matters.

The SCO was founded in 2001 in Shanghai by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The organization has since expanded its influence, addressing economic, security, and political challenges across the region.

As the summit proceeds, India aims to strengthen its strategic partnerships and play a vital role in promoting regional stability and cooperation within the SCO framework.