Earthquake Hits Tibet: 53 Killed, Over 60 Injured As Buildings Collapse

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation near Tibet’s revered cities and sending shockwaves through neighboring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and India. The disaster claimed at least 53 lives in Tibet and caused buildings to sway as far as New Delhi and Bihar in India.

The Epicenter Of Earthquake and Impact

The earthquake occurred at 9:05 a.m. local time (0105 GMT) with its epicenter in Tingri, a remote county that serves as the northern gateway to the Everest region. Tingri, a sparsely populated area, is known for its proximity to Mount Everest and its rural Himalayan terrain.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported the quake at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), making it a shallow earthquake with the potential for severe surface damage. National broadcaster CCTV confirmed the 53 fatalities on the Tibetan side and highlighted the devastation in several small communities within a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius of the epicenter.

Tingri County lies 380 kilometers (240 miles) from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The area has experienced at least 10 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher over the past century, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Earthquake Tremors Felt Across the Region

The earthquake was not confined to Tibet, as tremors were felt across North India, including the capital region of Delhi-NCR, as well as in Bihar and neighboring countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

The USGS reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake earlier in the day near Lobuche, close to the Nepal-Tibet border. This epicenter lies along the geological faultline where the India and Eurasia tectonic plates collide, causing the Himalayan mountain range to rise.

This faultline has historically been the site of devastating earthquakes, including the 2015 Nepal earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000, and left half a million homes destroyed.

A Region Prone to Earthquakes

Tuesday’s earthquake is one of the strongest recorded in the region within the last five years. The region is highly seismic due to the ongoing collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates, which creates immense geological pressure and occasionally shifts the heights of some of the world’s tallest peaks, including Mount Everest.

In recent decades, earthquakes in the Himalayan region have caused significant loss of life and infrastructure damage.

Earthquake Casualties and Relief Efforts

China confirmed 53 deaths in its Tibetan territories, with reports suggesting more casualties could emerge as rescue efforts continue.

Several small communities close to the epicenter were affected severely, with homes and public buildings damaged.

Rescue operations are underway, with local authorities and international agencies coordinating efforts to provide relief.

Preparedness Against Earthquake

The House of Lords and other organizations have emphasized the importance of developing and enforcing safety standards in earthquake-prone regions. The Nepal earthquake of 2015 was a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities of infrastructure in South Asia.

As scientists monitor seismic activity and governments focus on disaster response, this earthquake serves as a reminder of the fragile balance between nature and human habitation in the Himalayan region.

Efforts are now focused on aiding survivors and assessing the extent of damage across the affected areas.