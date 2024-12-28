Elon Musk reacted when an X user shared a racist image of Krishnan, likening him to "butter chicken."

Elon Musk has come out in defense of Indian-born Sriram Krishnan after he faced a massive ‘racist’ backlash online over his appointment. Krishnan was named by US President-elect Donald Trump as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

After his appointment, an X user shared a racist image of Krishnan, likening him to “butter chicken.” The post drew widespread condemnation, with investor Jason calling it “disgusting” and praising Krishnan as “awesome.”

Here is what Sriram Krishnan would look like if he was butter chicken pic.twitter.com/UtA1irYCKw — bone (@boneGPT) December 27, 2024

These racist attacks are disgusting. [ @sriramk is awesome, for the record ] https://t.co/mZPLrMuLz3 — @jason (@Jason) December 27, 2024

Elon Musk reacted to Jason’s comment with a “Hundred Points” emoji, indicating strong agreement with Jason’s defense of Krishnan.

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2024

Elon’s Ex Condemns Racist Comment

Grimes, Musk’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, also condemned the anti-Indian sentiment. “Concocting anti-Indian sentiment out of nowhere is embarrassing, y’all,” she wrote on X. Grimes revealed her personal connection to Indian culture, sharing that her stepfather is Indian. “I had an amazing childhood in a half-Indian household. Indian culture blends well with Western culture,” she said.

Suddenly concocting anti Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing yall.

Also, they were clear they planned to do this. My step dad’s Indian, I had a fire childhood in a half Indian household. Indian culture jives very well w western culture. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) December 26, 2024

Musk reiterated his support for immigrants, stating, “Anyone—of any race, creed, or nationality—who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!”

Donald Trump has announced key appointments for his prospective second term, including five Indian Americans. Among them are Vivek Ramaswamy as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Kash Patel as FBI director, and Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

Social Media Users Condemn Anti-India Racist Comments

However, many social media users have condemned the racist attacks. One commenter wrote, “This behavior is gross and distasteful.” Another added, “Ironically, this just reminded everyone how delicious Indian food is.”

The debate over green card caps and H-1B visa policies has fueled anti-Indian rhetoric online, with some Americans alleging that Indian immigrants are taking away job opportunities.

