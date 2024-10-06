Elon Musk’s Mother Faces Backlash For Encouraging Voter Fraud, Netizens Call For FBI Investigation

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, has been a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. However, Musk's recent endorsement of Trump has been overshadowed by a controversial incident involving his mother, Maye Musk.

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, has been a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. However, Musk’s recent endorsement of Trump has been overshadowed by a controversial incident involving his mother, Maye Musk. Over the weekend, Maye Musk posted a message on social media that led to widespread criticism, after suggesting that her followers should engage in voter fraud during the upcoming elections.

Maye Musk’s Controversial Post

In a tweet shared with her followers on X (formerly Twitter), Maye Musk endorsed an idea that drew sharp condemnation from many. Responding to a post from her son, which encouraged people to register to vote in Georgia before the deadline, Maye Musk suggested:

“The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.”

Her suggestion quickly went viral, sparking outrage across social media. Many users accused her of promoting illegal activity, while others voiced concern about the potential consequences of her remarks.

Legal Experts Weigh In on the Incident

Civil rights attorney Andrew C. Laufer responded to Musk’s post, declaring, “That is illegal,” and questioned whether Maye Musk had any factual basis for claiming that such actions wouldn’t be against the law. He further challenged her statement, asking if she had any evidence to back up the idea that Democrats were engaging in such practices.

Another attorney, Tirah Att, remarked, “I’m not sure if you thought you were making a joke, but if so, it’s not particularly amusing.” Att criticized the irresponsibility of Musk’s message, highlighting the potential consequences of encouraging unlawful behavior.

Public Outrage and Calls for Action

Social media users quickly condemned the post, with one person writing, “This is just shameful! Elon Musk’s mother is telling MAGA to commit VOTER FRAUD!” Many took to social platforms to express their anger, tagging law enforcement agencies like the FBI, urging them to investigate the matter further.

One user added, “Yo Community Notes… You’re desperately needed on Elon’s unglued mother, Maye Musk. This is most certainly illegal, and I can’t wait for her to get sued for when people are jailed for taking her bad advice.”

Elon Musk’s Family Under Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding Maye Musk’s remarks has prompted some individuals to question the family’s actions further, with one user even joking about Musk’s family’s immigration status: “Can we deport them both?”

Despite the backlash, Elon Musk himself has yet to publicly comment on his mother’s controversial post. His endorsement of Trump in the 2024 presidential race had already been a topic of discussion, but this incident has added further complexity to his public persona.

Trump Rally Postponed Due to Medical Emergency

In other developments, former President Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, but had to postpone the event due to a medical emergency. Prior to the rally, Musk had been invited by Trump to attend, and his social media activity surrounding voter registration had caught attention.

Voter Registration Campaign

Before the incident with his mother, Elon Musk had made an urgent call on X for people to ensure their voter registration was up to date, especially with the Georgia deadline approaching. Musk tweeted, “Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote. Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!”

While Musk’s call for voter registration was part of his ongoing campaign to encourage political participation, Maye Musk’s subsequent post shifted the focus to a much more controversial and illegal suggestion, overshadowing her son’s message.

Potential Impact on the Musk Family’s Public Image

The fallout from Maye Musk’s post is still unfolding, with the Musk family facing criticism for encouraging actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process. Legal experts, social media users, and political observers alike are watching closely as the situation develops.

This latest controversy adds to the growing number of high-profile incidents involving Elon Musk and his family, and it remains to be seen how this will affect Musk’s relationship with both his supporters and critics moving forward.

