LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session
LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

The US Department of Justice has released over 3 million pages of documents, 2,000+ videos, and 180,000 images from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The public can access the files via the DOJ website, browse, open, download, and review them. Many high-profile names appear in the files, but being mentioned does not imply wrongdoing.

Step-by-Step Access for the Epstein Files (Image: X)
Step-by-Step Access for the Epstein Files (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 23:49:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

The US Department of Justice has made a massive collection of records from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation publicly available. The release includes more than 3 million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos, and around 180,000 images, all gathered during years of federal and FBI investigations. The documents were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law aimed at giving the public access to as much information as possible about Epstein’s crimes and those connected to his network.

You Might Be Interested In

Anyone interested in viewing the records can access them through the DOJ’s official website. The process is simple, though the sheer size of the release can feel overwhelming.

Step-by-Step Guide For Downloading Epstein Files

Step 1: Visit the DOJ website
Start by opening your web browser and going to the official Department of Justice site. Look for the section dedicated to the Epstein Files. This is where all the released documents are stored.

You Might Be Interested In

Step 2: Browse the document list
Once on the page, you will see a long list of PDF documents. Each file has a unique reference name, like EFTA00005386.pdf. You can scroll through the list and pick the files you want to view.

Step 3: Open a document
Click on a PDF link to open it in your browser. Large files may take some time to load because many contain multiple pages, images, and even embedded videos.

Step 4: Download the file
To keep a copy on your device, use the browser’s download or save feature. The documents can be opened later with any standard PDF reader.

Step 5: Read and review
Inside the files, you will find court papers, emails, and investigative records. Keep in mind that many sections are redacted to protect victims and sensitive information. Also, being named in the files does not imply any wrongdoing.

High-Profile Names In Epstein Files

The release of the Epstein files has already created shockwaves in media as many famous persons like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump have been named. Many people are exploring the documents for new insights into Epstein’s network. 

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 11:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Epstein filesJeffrey Epsteinlatest news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Announces Trade Deal With India Hours After Dialing PM Modi, Lowers Reciprocal Tariff From 25% To 18%: ‘We Get Things Done’

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

US President Trump Dials PM Modi Amid Trade Tensions, U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor Says ‘Stay Tuned’

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

Who Is Marta Alicia Ramirez Veliz? Trump Administration Sues Undocumented Virginia Immigrant, Seeks Nearly $1 Million Fine For Failing To Self-Deport

LATEST NEWS

Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Hurdle Before Release; Gangster Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Stay Over ‘False Portrayal’

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

F1 Set for India Return? Government Push Underway to Revive Indian Grand Prix at Buddh Circuit

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

How Best of Exports Became a Reliable Hotel Furniture Manufacturers Company in India

T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: N Jagadeesan Hits 100, Ayush Badoni And Tilak Varma Star vs USA

Who Is Marta Alicia Ramirez Veliz? Trump Administration Sues Undocumented Virginia Immigrant, Seeks Nearly $1 Million Fine For Failing To Self-Deport

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

‘Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…’: Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide
Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide
Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide
Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS