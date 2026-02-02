Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

The US Department of Justice has made a massive collection of records from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation publicly available. The release includes more than 3 million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos, and around 180,000 images, all gathered during years of federal and FBI investigations. The documents were released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law aimed at giving the public access to as much information as possible about Epstein’s crimes and those connected to his network.

Anyone interested in viewing the records can access them through the DOJ’s official website. The process is simple, though the sheer size of the release can feel overwhelming.

Step-by-Step Guide For Downloading Epstein Files

Step 1: Visit the DOJ website

Start by opening your web browser and going to the official Department of Justice site. Look for the section dedicated to the Epstein Files. This is where all the released documents are stored.

Step 2: Browse the document list

Once on the page, you will see a long list of PDF documents. Each file has a unique reference name, like EFTA00005386.pdf. You can scroll through the list and pick the files you want to view.

Step 3: Open a document

Click on a PDF link to open it in your browser. Large files may take some time to load because many contain multiple pages, images, and even embedded videos.

Step 4: Download the file

To keep a copy on your device, use the browser’s download or save feature. The documents can be opened later with any standard PDF reader.

Step 5: Read and review

Inside the files, you will find court papers, emails, and investigative records. Keep in mind that many sections are redacted to protect victims and sensitive information. Also, being named in the files does not imply any wrongdoing.

High-Profile Names In Epstein Files

The release of the Epstein files has already created shockwaves in media as many famous persons like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump have been named. Many people are exploring the documents for new insights into Epstein’s network.