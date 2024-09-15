The European Union has initiated a critical salvage operation for the oil tanker Sounion, which has been ablaze in the Red Sea for nearly a month following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The operation, part of the EU’s Operation Aspides, aims to prevent a potential environmental catastrophe.

The Sounion, a Greek-flagged oil tanker, was targeted by Houthi rebels on August 21 while transporting 150,000 tonnes of crude oil. The rebels, backed by Iran, detonated explosives on the vessel, raising significant concerns about a major oil spill. The EU’s Operation Aspides has released images of its vessels escorting three ships towards the Sounion, with the goal of securing and salvaging the tanker.

A Greek defence ministry source confirmed that the Greek-flagged tugboat Aigaion Pelagos has commenced towing the tanker northward, accompanied by military vessels. The salvage effort involves three frigates, helicopters, and a special forces unit, all working under challenging conditions with temperatures soaring up to 400 degrees Celsius (about 750 degrees Fahrenheit).

A previous salvage attempt was abandoned earlier this month due to unsafe conditions.

Background on Houthi Attacks

The attack on the Sounion is part of a broader pattern of aggression by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October, the Houthis have targeted over 80 vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least four sailors. They claim these attacks are in retaliation for Israel’s military actions in Gaza, though many targeted ships have no apparent connection to the conflict. The Houthis have asserted that their missiles and drones are aimed at vessels associated with Israel, the US, or Britain, although observers question how they could accurately identify such targets in the commercial shipping industry.

The EU established a naval force in February to safeguard merchant vessels in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, reflecting the increasing threat to international maritime navigation in the region.

Implications and Future Developments

The ongoing salvage operation is crucial to prevent an environmental disaster of catastrophic proportions, potentially dwarfing the Exxon Valdez spill of 1989. The international community is closely monitoring the situation as the EU and its allies work to mitigate the impact of the Houthi aggression and secure the Red Sea shipping lanes.

Read: Foreigners Allegedly Involved In Plot To Kill Maduro